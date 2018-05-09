TIONESTA — Freshman Cassidy Makray allowed one run over the final 3 1/3 innings to earn her first varsity victory as a pitcher as the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team pulled away for a 16-8 victory at Forest Area Monday afternoon.
The win improved the Lady Lions to 2-6 going into Friday’s game at home against Cranberry. Saturday, they play two games at Keystone, resuming a suspended game from April 24 starting at 11 a.m.
Next Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, they visit Cranberry and Redbank Valley, and host Union.
“We have six games to finish the season so hopefully we can build off of this,” said C-L head coach Rob Schimp. “We’ve been hitting the ball better lately. We still have some fundamentals to work on so hopefully some of that improves and we can finish the season strong.”
Things started well enough Monday at West Forest High School as the Lady Lions built a 6-1 lead through two innings before the Lady Fires were able to battle back to tie the game 7-7 after four.
C-L then outscored Forest 9-1 over the final three innings to claim the victory.
Megan Stahlman, Abby Carl and Karleigh Aaron collected three hits each to lead the Lady Lions’ 15-hit attack. Stahlman hit a double and a triple while Carl added a double. Sadie Mahle and Makray each added two hits with Makray driving in three runs and Mahle adding two RBIs.
Megan Schimp and Brooke Baughman each added one hit with Schimp driving in a pair of runs. Stahlman scored four runs while Carl and Baughman each scored three runs.
C-L scored led 6-1 after two innings. Forest cut it to 6-3 in the third. Mahle added singled in a run in the fourth to score Baughman gave C-L a 7-3 lead.
Forest then countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the score 7-7. Makayla Billotti hit an RBI single while Cassie Cochran added a two-run double.
At that point the Lady Lions brought Makray in to replace Stahlman in the circle. After giving up an RBI single to Jasmine Ginnery, she was able to get a ground out to end the inning.
C-L added three runs in the fifth as Carl, Aaron and Schimp all singled. Carl and Aaron each scored on wild pitches while Schimp scored on a groundout by Liz Gruver for a 10-7 lead.
The Lady Lions added three more in the sixth as Stahlman led off with a triple and scored on a single by Makray. Makray came around to score on a pair of wild pitches. Carl reached on an error and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Schimp for a 13-7 lead.
Makray retired seven straight batters in the fourth through sixth innings.
“Forest had that good inning to come back and tie the game,” said Rob Schimp. “Cassidy came in and it took her a few pitches to get warmed up and she pretty much shut things down. She had four strikeouts and mixed her pitches well. She also had four putouts besides the strikeouts.”
Makray hit a two-run single while Aaron added an RBI single to put the Lady Lions ahead 16-7 in the top of the seventh.
Stahlman started and gave up seven unearned runs in 3 2/3 innings. She allowed five hits, two walks, and two strikeouts. Makray allowed one earned run on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. She gave up four hits, no walks, and four strikeouts.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, May 2
Clarion 17, C-L 2
In a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule, the host Lady Cats banged out 19 hits in a lopsided win.
Alexis Constantino led Clarion with three hits, including a triple and three runs scored.
Pitcher Sadie Rudesyle limited the Lady Lions to six hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Karleigh Aaron had two singles for the Lady Lions.
Megan Stahlman pitched for the Lady Lions, allowing seven hits and seven runs in two innings.
