STRATTANVILLE — Putting up 17 runs in its second straight win, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions made it a season sweep of Redbank Valley with a 17-7 win in six innings at the C-L Sports Complex Monday afternoon.
Now 4-2, the Lady Lions host Karns City Wednesday and travel to Forest Area Friday in Tionesta. Next Wednesday and Thursday, they host Union and Moniteau.
Against the Lady Bulldogs, C-L scored in all but one at-bat and broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning after trailing 2-1 going into the inning.
In the third, Abby Himes doubled in a run, Abby Knapp singled in two runs and Frances Milliron doubled in two more.
Himes went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs with two doubles and a triple. Milliron doubled twice and scored three times and Knapp drove in five, going 3-for-3 with a double. Olivia Smith also had two hits, scoring three runs with a double.
Redbank Valley cut the score to 9-7 with a five-run fourth, but the Lady Lions kept on scoring with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, three in the fifth and two more to enact the 10-Run Rule with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Himes doubled in two runs to end the game.
Regan Husted went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to get the win, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out one. Just two of the Lady Bulldogs’ runs scored were earned thanks to six C-L errors.
The Lady Lions finished with 14 hits, scoring eight unearned runs thanks to three Redbank Valley errors.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, April 22
C-L 17,
Union 2
At Rimersburg, the Lady Lions broke open a 3-2 game going into the top of the fourth inning with eight runs, then put up six in the fifth to enact the 10-Run Rule against the hosts.
Frances Milliron went 5-for-5 with three runs scored and four runs batted in, doubling twice. Abby Himes, Abby Knapp and Jocalyn Henry each had two hits with Himes doubling.
Pitcher Regan Husten tossed a five-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks.