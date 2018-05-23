EMPORIUM — It was a short stay in the District 9 Class 1A softball playoffs for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions.
Monday’s trip to Cameron County ended the season with a 15-0 loss in four innings Monday afternoon, finishing their season at 5-8.
The eighth-seeded Lady Red Raiders, who now visit top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday, scored in all four of their at-bats to end the game via the 15-Run Rule.
Cameron County pounded out 19 hits off Lady Lions pitcher Karleigh Aaron, ending the game on a run-scoring double from Amily Schatz with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Kaitlyn Burgett and Laila Smith hit home runs and went 3-for-4 to lead Cameron County. Alyvia McKimm went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three runs batted in.
The Lady Lions had four hits off Cameron starter Smith, who struck out four and walked two. Aaron, Megan Stahlman, Cassidy Makray and Ori Walters singled.
In last week’s regular-season finales:
THURSDAY, May 17
C-L 11, Union 1
In their regular-season finale at the C-L Sports Complex, the Lady Lions used an eight-run first inning to help propel them to a five-inning win over the visiting Damsels.
A trio of Lady Lions in Megan Stahlman, Karleigh Aaron and Cassidy Makray combined on a two-hitter.
Union scored its lone run in the top of the first before C-L countered with eight in the bottom of the inning and adding three in the fourth to set the final.
Eight of the nine starters collected at least one hit for the Lady Lions. Megan Schimp led the way with a 3-for-3 effort with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Stahlman, Makray and Aaron each added two hits with Stahlman driving in three runs.
Aaron hit a triple and drove in a run. Sadie Mahle, Abby Carl, Liz Gruver and Brooke Baughman each added one hit. Carl hit a double and drove in a run. Mahle and Baughman also each knocked in a run.
Stahlman pitched the first two innings allowing one earned run on one hit. She walked one and struck out four. Aaron worked the next two innings allowing one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts. Makray pitched an inning walking three batters.
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Redbank Valley 7,
C-L 5
At New Bethlehem, things started out well for the Lady Lions as they built a 3-0 lead through three innings before the hosts rallied to win.
Redbank pushed two runs across in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2. C-L added a run in the fifth for a 4-2 lead before the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a pair of errors in tying the game at 4-all after five innings.
Once again C-L would push a run across in the sixth for a 5-4 lead before Redbank finished their comeback with a three-run sixth inning for the 7-5 victory.
Megan Stahlman, Sadie Mahle and Abby Carl each collected two hits with Stahlman hitting a double while Carl hit a home run. Mahle drove in a pair of runs. Cassidy Makray, Karleigh Aaron, Megan Schimp and Liz Gruver each added one hit. Makray, Carl and Schimp each drove in one run.
“We played well today and I’m very proud of the girls,” said C-L head coach Rob Schimp. “We’ve been playing well these last couple of weeks. The girls have been getting more consistency. They are hitting the ball better and we’ve been pitching better. I told them I’m proud of how they’ve finished the season.”
Lady Bulldogs pitcher Dakota Hetrick went the distance, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits. She didn’t walk a batter while striking out three.
Megan Stahlman started and pitched three-plus innings allowing two earned runs on six hits. She walked one and struck out one. Makray suffered the loss allowing five runs, three earned in three innings. She also allowed six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
C-L opened the scoring as Carl led off the top of the second with a solo home run over the center field fence.
The Lady Lions added two more in the third as Gruver singled and was sacrificed to second by Carly Hunter. Stahlman hit a hot shot off the third baseman’s glove for a double, but Gruver had to hold at third on the play. Mahle then added a two-run single for a 3-0 lead.
Stahlman cruised through the first three innings allowing three hits while also getting some nice defensive help from her teammates.
Redbank then broke the ice with two runs in the bottom of the fourth
The Lady Bulldogs then tied it at 4-4 in the fifth. In the sixth, Aaron singled and moved to second on a passed ball before scoring on a single by Megan Schimp for a 5-4 C-L lead.
But Redbank Valley rallied for three in the bottom of the sixth.
