WEST FREEDOM — Jumping out to an 11-3 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team held on with an 11-8 win at A-C Valley Monday afternoon.
The Lady Lions take a 5-3 record into Wednesday’s game at Forest Area in Tionesta. Friday, they host Karns City. Next Monday it’s a doubleheader at Keystone with the previously scheduled trip to Otto-Eldred was canceled.
Both Frances Milliron and Kendall Dunn led the Lady Lions with three hits apiece along with three runs scored each. Dunn doubled twice while Milliron tripled.
Abby Himes had two hits with a double and two runs scored and Cassidy Makray doubled.
The offense was enough to hold off A-C Valley, which got to within 11-8 with a seventh-inning solo homer from Brogan Armagost. It had the tying run on deck with a runner and second base and one out, but Lady Lions pitcher Regan Husted completed the game to get the win.
Husted finished with a nine-hitter, five runs scored by A-C Valley were unearned and she wound up striking out five and walking one.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 6
Moniteau 6,
C-L 3
At home against the Lady Warriors, the Lady Lions fell behind 4-0 after three innings and were limited to five hits by Moniteau pitcher Courtney Stewart.
Stewart did walk five while striking out nine. Kendall Dunn had two of the Lady Lions’ hits, one of them a double. Frances Milliron also doubled.
Moniteau’s Emma Covert bothered the Lady Lions all game, going 4-for-4 with three doubles.
C-L pitcher Regan Husted took the loss, giving up 10 hits and three walks while striking out four. Four of the six Moniteau runs were unearned.