STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team won its second match in as many nights as the Lady Lions swept Forest Area 25-14, 25-2, 25-10 on Senior Night last Tuesday at the Lions Den.
Brooke Kessler put away five kills, Cassidy Makray added four, while seniors Bailey Smith and Sarah Acree each put away three kills. Kendall Dunn handed out 10 assists while Makray dished out five.
C-L had a strong service game with 19 combined aces. Janelle Pezzuti recorded five aces with Dunn adding four and Makray three.
“We had an up-and-down season,” said C-L head coach Kelly Dungan, whose team finished 5-9. “We’ve been shuffling our rotation quite a bit and I think we finally found one. We had a couple freshman and four sophomores who saw a lot of time on the court so we definitely have a lot to look forward to going into next season.”
After a 3-3 tie in the opening set, the Lady Lions would use a 7-1 run to build a 10-4 lead. After a pair of Forest points, a service error gave the ball back to C-L which would score the next four points to open up a 15-6 lead. From there the Lady Lions would steadily pull away for the 25-14 victory.
C-L served for nine of their 19 aces in the opening set.
The second set belonged to junior Janelle Pezzuti who took to the service line with C-L leading 5-2. She would go on to serve out the set for 20 points in helping the Lady Lions take the set 25-2. She would add all five of her aces during that period.
“Janelle had kind of lost confidence in her serve so we really hadn’t been using her all that much,” said Dungan. “Tonight she really came through in a big way. She has also been working on and improving her back row skills which also showed tonight.”
In the third set after a 4-4 tie, Makray would serve for eight of her 11 points on the night pushing the Lady Lions to a 13-4 lead. After trading side outs, another 4-0 run pushed the lead to 13 at 18-5. C-L then closed out the set and the match with a 7-5 advantage in claiming the 25-10 victory.
C-L honored two seniors in Bailey Smith and Sarah Acree.
“Bailey played a big role for us in the back row,” said Dungan. “I think she is second on the team in digs and she’s been one of our vocal leaders on the floor. Sarah is a great person to have on the court. She’s been good at the net with her blocking. Both of these girls have great personalities and we are going to miss them very much.”
In other games:
MONDAY, Oct. 14
Lady Lions sweep VC
At home, thanks to a strong net performance from Brooke Kessler and Ruby Smith who each collected seven kills to help the Lady Lions sweep Venango Catholic, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.
Ruby Smith also served for three aces along with picking up three digs. Bailey Smith picked up four digs while serving for 12 points with three aces. Summer McClaine added 10 points while picking up three digs. Regan Husted handed out six assists while Kendall Dunn passed out three assists.
Venango Catholic led by as many as five points in the opening set 12-7 before C-L used an 11-1 run to take an 18-13 lead. After a Lady Vikings side out, the Lady Lions closed out the first set with a 7-2 run for the 25-16 victory.
Regan Husted served for six of her seven points to start the second set for a 6-0 lead. Venango Catholic would then score the next seven points for a 7-6 lead. The teams played evenly throughout much of the set with C-L holding a three-point lead of 17-14. V.C. fought back into a 19-all tie before the Lady Lions closed out the set with a 6-2 run for the 25-21 victory.
After a 5-5 tie in the third set, the Lady Lions would take the lead for good at 6-5. C-L then steadily pulled away before finally finishing off the set and the match at 25-15.
C-L also won the junior varsity match 27-25, 25-18
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
C-L plays at
Kane Invite
At last Saturday’s Kane Invitational, which was won by Cranberry, the Lady Lions went 3-5 in pool play and missed the playoff round.
The Lady Lions split with Youngsville (25-17, 19-25), Kane 2 (25-23, 16-25) and Curwensville (25-15, 18-25) and were swept by Cranberry (19-25, 19-25).