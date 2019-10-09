WEST SUNBURY — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team dropped a three-setter on the road Tuesday night as host Moniteau notched a 25-26, 25-15, 25-9 win.
The loss dropped the Lady Lions to 3-9.
Saturday, the Lady Lions play at the Kane Tournament before finishing their schedule at home next Tuesday at home against Forest Area.
Brooke Kessler put away eight kills to lead the Lady Lions while Ruby Smith and Emma Smith each putting away three kills.
Ruby Smith also picked up nine digs. Kendall Dunn handed out nine assists while Regan Husted added eight assists. Bailey Smith added five digs.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 7
C-L loses in five
at Union
At Rimersburg, the hosts outlasted the Lady Lions in a five-setter, 29-27, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-13.
For the Lady Lions, Ruby Smith led the way with six kills, four blocks and seven digs. Celia Shaffer had five kills and Cassidy Makray had 11 assists, five service aces, four kills and four blocks. Brooke Kessler had four kills, six digs and five aces. Kendell Dunn had eight assists and.
Bailey Smith and Abby Himes each had five digs.
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
C-L beats NC in four
Also at home against North Clarion, the Lady Lions won in four sets, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Celia Shaffer had four kills while Cassidy Makray came up with four kills and three assists. Regan Husted had six assists and Ruby Smith finished with five digs and six service aces.