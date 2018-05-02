STRATTANVILLE — Despite the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team pounding out 25 hits and scoring 18 runs combined in its two games with A-C Valley, the Lady Falcons came away with a 12-9 victory in the opener before adding an 11-9 victory in the nightcap Monday at the C-L Sports Complex.
The sweep at the hands of A-C Valley dropped the Lady Lions to 1-5 going into Wednesday’s home game with Punxsutawney. Friday, the Lady Lions travel to Brookville for a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m.
Sadie Mahle, Cassidy Makray and Karleigh Aaron combined for nine of the 15 hits with three each in the opener. Losing pitcher Megan Stahlman, Abby Carl, and Megan Schimp each added two hits. Carl, Aaron, and Schimp each hit a double. Carl and Aaron each drove in two runs.
A-C Valley scored two runs in the first, three runs each in the second, fourth and seventh while adding a run in the sixth for their 12 runs.
C-L scored three in the second, one in the fourth, four in the sixth, and one in the seventh for their nine total runs.
Winning pitcher Emily Wetzel, Cami McNany, Andrea Meals, and Syd Schimdt all had three hits to lead the Lady Falcons offense. Meals hit a double and drove in three runs.
Stahlman allowed 12 runs, five earned on 15 hits in going the distance for the Lady Lions. She walked two and struck out five.
In the second game, a four-run fifth inning for A-C Valley proved to be the difference as the Lady Falcons held on for the 11-9 victory.
C-L scored three in the top of the first before the Lady Falcons answered with one in the bottom of the inning while adding another in the second. The Lady Falcons took a 5-3 lead with three in the bottom of the fourth. C-L tied the game at 5-5 with two in the top of the fifth before A-C Valley took the lead for good with its five-spot in the bottom of the fifth.
C-L scratched three runs across in the sixth to close to within one at 9-8 before once again the Lady Falcons answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning for an 11-8 lead. The Lady Lions added a run in the top of the seventh to set the final score.
Mahle, Aaron and Liz Gruver led C-L with two hits each. Stahlman, Carl, Schimp and Ori Walters each had a hit. Mahle and Aaron tripled while Stahlman, Schimp and Gruver hit doubles. Aaron drove in four runs.
Cassidy Makray suffered the loss allowing 12 runs, six earned in going the distance. She gave up nine hits, four walks, five strikeouts, and two hit batters.
SATURDAY, April 28
Karns City 16, C-L 6
At Karns City’s Diehl Stadium on the turf, Karns City jumped out to a 9-1 lead through two innings en route to a five-inning victory.
The Lady Gremlins scored five runs in the first and four in the second. They then added one in the third and three each in the fourth and fifth.
C-L scored one in the second, two in the third, and three in the fifth.
For the Lady Lions, freshman Cassidy Makray led the offense with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with two runs scored. Losing pitcher Karleigh Aaron added two hits while driving in three runs. Liz Gruver collected a pair of hits, including a double. Megan Stahlman, Abby Carl and Carly Hunter each added one hit. Stahlman and Carl each hit a double.
Aaron worked all five innings, allowing 16 runs, 14 earned on 11 hits. She walked nine, hit two batters, and struck out two.
THURSDAY, April 26
Moniteau 13,
C-L 3
At West Sunbury, the host Lady Warriors cruised to a five-inning victory.
The Lady Warriors scored one run in the second, seven in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
C-L scored a run in the first and two in the fifth.
Amanda Dailey led Moniteau with three hits. Dolcey Shunk hit a pair of doubles while Maddie Clark also hit a double for the Lady Warriors’ three extra-base hits.
Cassidy Makray and Karleigh Aaron collected two hits each to lead C-L. Makray hit a solo home run in the fifth while Aaron hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Megan Stahlman, Sadie Mahle, Abby Carl, Megan Schimp and Ori Walters each added one hit with Walters driving in a run.
Stahlman suffered the loss in the circle allowing seven runs, four earned on six hits. She walked one and struck out three.
