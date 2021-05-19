STRATTANVILLE — For the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team’s regular season ended with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Keystone Monday afternoon.
Keystone took the opener, 10-3, and then won the five-inning nightcap, 6-2. C-L finished at 6-6 going into next week’s Class 1A playoffs with the bracket and schedule to be announced later this week.
In the opener, Leah Exley and Natalie Bowser hit homers and Exley pitched the Lady Panthers to the 10-3 win.
The Lady Lions were led at the plate by Kendall Dunn, who went 3-for-3 with a run batted in. Abby Himes and Chloe Wiant each had two hits.
Regan Husted took the loss in the circle, striking and six and walking four. Just four of the 10 Keystone runs were earned.
In the second game, Bowser hit another homer and pitched a three-hitter to beat the Lady Lions. Abby Himes doubled in a run and scored the other run.
Cassidy Makray pitched for the Lady Lions, giving up eight hits and four walks while striking out five.
In other games:
FRIDAY, May 14
Karns City 7, C-L 2
At home against the Lady Gremlins, C-L’s loss led to Karns City winning the KSAC title.
Marra Patton scattered six hits with nine strikeouts as the Lady Gremlins took a 2-0 lead into the sixth before scoring five runs in their final two at-bats off C-L starter Regan Husted.
Husted wound up giving up eight hits while walking five.
Frances Milliron and Abby Himes each tripled and scored a run for the Lady Lions.
WEDNESDAY, May 12
C-L 19,
Forest Area 6
At Tionesta, Kendall Dunn had a big game for the Lady Lions in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
Dunn blasted her way to a 5-for-5 day at the plate with two triples, two runs scored and seven runs batted in.
Alyssa Wiant finished with three hits, two runs and two RBIs, and Abby Himes singled and tripled and scored three runs.
Also for the Lady Lions, Cassidy Makray scored four runs with a double and single. Regan Husted and Frances Milliron each singled with Milliron scoring three runs and Husted driving in two.
An 11-run first inning set the tone for the Lady Lions who got a combined pitching effort from McKray and Regan Husted. Makray went the final three innings and struck out four while Husted threw two scoreless innings as the starter.