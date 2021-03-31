NEW BETHLEHEM — Cassidy Makray and Abby Knapp hit back-to-back doubles in a four-run third inning to lead the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions to an 8-6 season-opening win at Redbank Valley Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Lions led 2-1 going into the top of the third before posting the four-spot after two outs. Knapp ripped a two-run double after Makray’s double. Then an infield error pushed in the other two runs.
C-L went up 7-3 before the Lady Bulldogs added two runs in the fourth to cut it to 7-5. The Lady Lions’ final run came in the fifth with Redbank Valley scoring its last run in the sixth.
Makray went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored while Frances Milliron, Kendall Dunn and Knapp each had two hits with Knapp driving in three runs.
Alyssa Wiant and Regan Husted doubled while Dunn tripled.
Makray and Husted combined for the win on the mound, giving up 10 hits. Husted pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to get the win.
Both teams had 10 hits. For the Lady Bulldogs, losing pitcher Brooke Holben was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs batted in. Gabby Dinger and Savanna Boyer each had two hits. Brynn Rearick doubled.
Holben struck out five and did not walk a batter. Five Lady Bulldogs errors led to four unearned runs scored by C-L.
Redbank Valley is off until hosting Karns City next Tuesday. C-L visits Brookville Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 3:45 p.m. Next Tuesday, the Lady Lions host Clarion.