STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball teams hopes to improve on a two-win campaign last season and second-year head coach Mackenzie Biggs thinks her squad is ready to surprise some teams this year.
With 16 of the 27 girls on the roster returning including seven seniors, Biggs feels her second season could and should yield a much better result.
“Coming into this season I feel much more comfortable in knowing that my players understand the fundamental practice methods and instructions that I teach,” said Biggs. “I also have a better understanding of the girls varied skill levels and personalities. Each and every one of them brings something to the team which has me hopeful and excited for this season. The potential is present for an improved season if we are able to mesh together as a cohesive team working together on our overall team goals.”
The returning seniors are Madi Craig, Rachel Greeley, Keara Henry, Sadie Mahle, Emma Smith, Nikki Shumaker, Kate Dailey and Elizabeth Gruver. Most of them saw varsity action last season so Biggs is expecting an improved group heading into this season.
“I have seven seniors,” said Biggs. “I am still waiting to see which one will take on a leadership role for the younger girls. There have been glimpses and moments when each has emerged and assumed the role. However, no one has clearly stepped forward yet and claimed that authority. Hopefully we’ll see that as the season goes along.”
Besides the seven seniors, a pair of juniors in Sarah Acree and Bailey Smith are expected to see time at the varsity level this season.
“The girls have been hungry to improve upon the season since we ended last season,” said Biggs. “Their hard work and dedication this summer has shown me this group is hungry for wins and an improved season. They have the potential to surprise some teams this season and I look forward to the players seeing the results of their enthusiastic commitment to the sport and the team.”
The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Venango Catholic next Tuesday, but with the recent gym renovations at C-L the Lady Lions could play their first several games on the road until the gym is ready for game action.
ROSTER
Seniors: Madi Craig, Kate Dailey, Rachel Greeley, Elizabeth Gruver, Keara Henry, Sadie Mahle, Emma Smith, Nikki Shumaker.
Juniors: Sarah Acree, Bailey Smith.
Sophomores: Carley Hunter, Lauren Jamison, Cassidy Makray, Summer McLaine, Janelle Pezzuti, Emma Smith, Kelby Powell.
Freshmen: Brianna Bailey, Victoria Beichner, Katarina Foster, Abby Himes, Regan Husted, Brooke Kessler, Kyle Mumford, Emily Jamison, Cheyenne Hetrick, Abby Morgo.
SCHEDULE
September
4-Venango Catholic
6-Keystone
11-at Cranberry
13-at Union
18-Clarion
25-Redbank Valley
27-at Karns City
October
1-Union
2-A-C Valley
4-at North Clarion
9-Moniteau
16-at Forest Area
Games start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
