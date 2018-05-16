BROOKVILLE — For the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team, Tuesday’s trip to Brookville was part of their regular-season finish this week.
The 4-6 Lady Lions were scheduled to have a busy week, but wet weather has that in doubt. They’ll now lose Monday’s twinbill at Cranberry and Tuesday’s game at Brookville.
Wednesday, the Lady Lions were scheduled to visit Redbank Valley before hosting Union Thursday.
How the Lady Lions fare in those games will determine their District 9 Class 1A playoff intentions. The postseason begins next week. Pairings will be announced at the end of this week.
If the Lady Lions enter the postseason, they’ll likely play Monday at the higher seeded team’s field with the quarterfinals scheduled for next Wednesday.
The semifinals are set for next Friday with the finals and third-place game set for May 30, the championship game at DuBois’ Challenger Field and the consolation game at a neutral site.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 14
Lady Lions twinbill
at Cranberry
The Lady Lions’ trip to Cranberry was canceled with no makeup for the planned doubleheader.
SATURDAY, May 12
Lady Lions sweep
Keystone
At Knox last Saturday, the Lady Lions swept a doubleheader from Keystone, 11-1 in five innings in the first game while taking the second game 3-1.
In the opener, the Lady Lions used a seven-run third inning to pull away. Abby Carl led a six hit attack with a pair of singles. Cassidy Makray, Karleigh Aaron, Megan Schimp, and Carly Hunter all added one hit with Hunter doubling.
Carl also drove in a pair of runs while Aaron, Schimp and Hunter each drove in one.
C-L opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first while Keystone countered with their lone run in the bottom of the first. The Lady Lions tacked on seven in the third and two in the fifth.
Megan Stahlman went the distance in the circle allowing one earned run on six hits. She walked three and struck out five.
In the nightcap, freshman Cassidy Makray allowed one unearned run on one hit in going the distance in the circle to pick up her second win of the season. She walked seven, hit a batter, and struck out nine.
Once again Keystone scored a run in the first, but would be unable to score the rest of the way. C-L scored single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings.
C-L again collected six hits with Stahlman collecting two singles in leading the way. Sadie Mahle, Makray, Carl and Schimp each added one hit. Carl hit the lone extra base hit with a double. Stahlman and Aaron each drove in a run.
