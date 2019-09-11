BROOKVILLE — It’s not necessary what the final score is when it comes to how happy Brookville Lady Raiders soccer head coach Kaitlyn Hill can be after a win.
Case in point: She was much more upbeat with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Redbank Valley than last week’s 6-0 rout at home against Punxsutawney.
“We looked like two different teams,” said Hill, whose team evened its record to 2-2. “Just because we beat someone 6-0 doesn’t mean we played well, or like tonight. We played to Brookville soccer ability and that’s being aggressive and physical and going to the ball and I think we capitalized on all of that tonight. That’s why we won. We wanted to win more than them tonight.”
The lone goal came in the first half off a corner kick started by Sarah Muders. Redbank Valley goalkeeper Gabby Dinger made the initial stop on the corner, but Leila Heagy was able to knock a shot forward off Lady Bulldogs defender Megan Gourley and into the goal with 7:19 left in the first half.
“Leila got a touch on it with her head and somehow it found the back of the net and that’s what we want,” Hill said.
The Lady Raiders made that stand as they outshot Redbank Valley, 10-3. Goalkeeper Jordan Cook only had to make saves on three shots on goal.
“Jordan came out of the neat a lot today, which is great and that’s what we’ve been working on,” Hill said.
Saturday, the Lady Raiders host Brockway for a 10 a.m. start, then host West Branch and St. Marys next Tuesday and Thursday.
In last week’s game:
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
Karns City 6,
Brookville 1
At Karns City, the visiting Lady Raiders got their only goal from Madison McAninch on a penalty kick in the second half as they dropped a 6-1 decision at Karns City Saturday morning.
For the Lady Gremlins, McKenna Martin scored twice and assisted on a goal. Emma Dailey scored two goals while Brooke Stahlman and McKenna Lavella also added goals.