HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison softball team piled up 10 runs in a decisive first inning last Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex and freshman pitcher Emma Hipps fired a two-hitter as the Lady Bison rolled over Brookville 12-0 in five innings in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals.
Clearfield racked up eight hits in the first inning and took full advantage of five Brookville errors to build a commanding early lead.
“They gave us a couple more outs, but we still hit the ball hard that inning and did what we needed to do to get around the bases,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said.
Karly Rumsky led off the first with a base hit, but was called out a pitch later when she was called for leaving the base too early.
Morgan Cheek followed with a single and moved to second on a passed ball before Hipps reached on an error and was awarded second base due to fielder’s interference. Cheek scored on the play.
Bender drilled a single through the middle and her courtesy runner Alyssa Twigg stole second before Lauren Ressler legged out a two-run triple, plating two runs.
Kyra Mollura knocked in Ressler when she reached on a fielder’s choice before Casey English was retired on a pop out to the third baseman.
With two out, Alexis Benton reached on an error to prolong the inning and Kylee Hertlein made the Lady Raiders pay with a run-scoring single.
Another Brookville error allowed Rumsky to reach in her second at bat of the inning with Benton scoring on the play.
Cheek followed with an RBI single with Hipps and Bender clubbing back-to-back doubles after that. One run scored on the Hipps two-bagger and two scored on Bender’s, finalizing the big first inning that saw Clearfield send 14 batters to the plate.
Only three of the 10 runs were earned.
“Hipps showed what she can do,” said Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle, whose team finished 10-10. “She hit the corners and throws hard. And we can’t make that many errors against that type of a pitcher and team. That’s just a big mountain to climb.”
The 10-run cushion was plenty for Hipps, who was dominant throughout. The only hits came from Carlie McManigle and Leah Kammerdeiner
She gave up an infield single to McManigle in the first and issued a leadoff walk in the second and then really settled in, striking out the next eight Brookville batters.
After the leadoff walk to Kammerdeiner to open the second, Hipps tossed 24 strikes in her next 26 offerings including a streak of 14 strikes in a row.
Clearfield added a run in the second inning on a Rumsky sacrifice fly which chased home English, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Rumsky added an RBI single in the fourth, knocking in Hertlein, who hit a two-out single and stole second base. Hertlein was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. It was the first three-hit performance of Hertlein’s varsity career.
Cheek and Bender added three hits each, while Rumsky had two. Clearfield had 14 hits as a team.
Kammerdeiner put a halt to Hipps’ streak of eight strikeouts with a two-out double in the fourth, but the Lady Bison freshman refocused and struck out the next batter to end the inning before needing just seven pitches to complete a 1-2-3 fifth to finish it.
Hipps impressed McManigle as she allowed just two hits and a walk, while striking out 13 batters, the last being her 200th of the season.
“When you shut a team like Punxsy out for seven-and-half innings like she did and she’s only a freshman that speaks volumes to me,” McManigle said. “Punxsy is a good hitting team. When I saw that score that told me a lot.”
Clearfield (11-9) and advanced to Wednesday’s District 9 Class 3A title game against Karns City at Showers Field in DuBois.