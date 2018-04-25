BRADFORD — Beating the rain and pounding out a combined 25 hits and scoring 40 runs in just six trips to the plate, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team picked up its first two wins of the season in a sweep of a doubleheader at Bradford.
The Lady Raiders (2-5) beat the hosts 15-0 in four innings in the first game, then in a makeup of an earlier game scheduled for Brookville, routed Bradford 25-1 in three innings via the 15-Run Rule.
In the opener, Carlie McManigle tossed a one-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk and got plenty of offensive help as the Lady Raiders had 14 hits.
Lauren Hergert and Megrah Suhan each had three hits with McManigle, Emily Kramer and Dani Maring having two apiece. Kramer tripled while Hergert and Suhan hit doubles.
The home team in the nightcap, the Lady Raiders scored 15 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second before ending the game with the 15-Run Rule after blanking Bradford in the top of the third.
Brookville took advantage of 15 walks while banging out 11 hits. Kramer had another strong game with four hits, Aleah Ames had two and Suhan doubled.
McManigle pitched all three innings, giving up two hits and walking two while striking out four.
The Lady Raiders are off until Monday when they host Brockway in a doubleheader at Northside Field. Next Thursday, they host Keystone.
Last Wednesday’s home game with Punxsutawney was postponed to May 9 and will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Punxsutawney starting at 5:30 p.m.
In other games:
MONDAY, April 23
DuBois 14, Brookville 1
In the Lady Raiders’ first game of the season at Northside Field, visiting DuBois pounded out 12 hits, took advantage of seven Brookville errors and got a strong outing on the mound from senior left-hander Sarah Snyder in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule.
After Brookville took a short-lived 1-0 lead with its lone run in the bottom of the first, DuBois scored in its next four at-bats to force the 10-Run Rule, putting up five-run innings in the second and fourth innings.
Maddy Smith led the hit parade, going 3-for-3 with a two-run triple in the fourth inning while scoring three runs and driving in three. Kacie Means and Kylee Bundy each had two hits.
Kaylee Sadowski doubled with one out to start the Lady Beavers’ five-run second. Allison tripled two batters later to drive in a run. Two outfield errors on fly balls in the second and third innings turned into four-base plays plating two runs on each occasion.
Then in the fourth, the Lady Beavers plated five more runs with Bundy and Smith hitting their triples.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said of DuBois’ hitting. “They’re a good-hitting team, but then again we can’t make the mistakes that we made today against any team, but especially against a team that can hit, you can’t make those mistakes. We had some balls in the outfield we should’ve caught. You take those away and we’re still in it, but you can’t give any team extra at-bats.”
Three of Brookville’s first four batters reached against Snyder with Aleah Ames singling, Leah Kammerdeiner doubling down the left-field line and after one out Lauren Hergert singling in Ames. But that was it pretty much off Snyder, who struck out 11 of the final 16 batters she faced.
Aleah Ames reached after striking out on a wild pitch in the third. Danielle Maring singled and Snyder hit Ames in the fifth for Brookville’s only other baserunners.
Carlie McManigle threw three innings and Leah Kammerdeiner finished in the final two innings. The Lady Beavers scored six unearned runs off Brookville’s seven errors.
FRIDAY, April 20
Marion Center 7,
Brookville 4
At Marion Center, the Lady Stingers trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before putting up six runs and rallying for the win.
Lady Raiders starter Abby Sunealitis had allowed just three baserunners through the first four innings — two walks and a bunt single — before Marion Center sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth. Six straight batters reached to start the inning, capped by Morgan Straw’s two-run home run.
After Brookville cut Marion Center’s lead to 6-4 with two runs in the top of the sixth, Torri Ashbaugh singled in a run in the bottom of the inning to set the final.
The Lady Raiders scored twice in the third when Sunealitis walked with one out. After the second out, Aleah Ames and Leah Kammerdeiner hit back-to-back doubles to grab a 2-0 lead.
And in the sixth inning, the Lady Raiders’ Lauren Hergert and Marcy Schindler reached on singles and scored on Megrah Suhan’s single and Emily Kramer’s sacrifice bunt.
Marion Center starter Kass Roush struck out 11 and walked three in five innings. Sunealitis threw well in place of starter Carlie McManigle, who was sick. Sunealitis wound up striking out two and walking six while giving up six hits.
