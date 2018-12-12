BROOKVILLE — Knocking off the two-time defending tournament champions and dealing North Clarion its first regular-season loss in almost two years, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team claimed its first tip-off title in three years with a 47-37 win last Saturday night.
The Lady Raiders, who routed Clearfield 54-30 in front of the student body in an early-afternoon assembly game Friday, did pretty much the same thing against North Clarion as it did the Lady Bison. They forced a frenetic pace, played solid, physical defense and grinded out two wins.
Kira Powell and Morgan Johnson each scored 10 points while Madison Johnson finished with eight points. Tournament MVP Marcy Schindler finished with seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Both Johnsons joined Schindler on the all-tournament team.
In all, it was about defense for the defending Class 3A district champions as they limited North Clarion to just 21 percent shooting (9-for-42) and both foes this weekend to only 19.4 percent (20-for-103) from the field while forcing 47 turnovers, 26 against North Clarion.
“We feel fortunate to be where we’re at because we struggled handling the basketball this weekend, but our effort and defense the last two nights were outstanding,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “I really can’t say enough about our defensive effort. We’re 2-0 and off to the start we wanted to and now we get into the league schedule. We’re happy with where we are, but I would say maybe a little fortunate because we turned it over quite a bit the last two nights.”
The Lady Raiders turned it over 29 times in a 24-point win over Clearfield, then 21 times against North Clarion. However, they never trailed in the final thanks to a 15-5 first-quarter advantage.
Brookville’s lead got as large as 16 at 25-9 on Lexis Hatzinikolas’ basket with 1:50 left in the second quarter. North Clarion got it back to within 25-13 by halftime, then chiseled to down to as close as 30-24 on Haley Sherman’s basket at the 2:51 mark of the third quarter.
But Brookville answered with an 8-3 mini-run that bumped its lead back to double figures at 38-27 with 4:21 remaining. It led by as many as 13 points before settling for the 10-point win.
Gabby Carll led the Wolves with 12 points. Sherman scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds to earn an all-tournament spot as did Abby Gatesman who finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.
“We practice hard and it shows on the floor,” Powell said. “They play hard too and their work ethic showed tonight. It was 32 minutes of pressure. In two nights, we had players to focus on and we had tough kids this weekend. We had Alayna Ryan from Clearfield and did a great job on her and we had Gatesman tonight. She’s another excellent player.”
Also for the Lady Raiders, Hatzinikolas had nine points and five rebounds.
It’s the first regular-season loss for North Clarion since losing back-to-back KSAC games to Moniteau and A-C Valley in January of 2017. Brookville ended a 31-game winning streak since those losses.
But Powell knows his team has things to work on before its next game at home against Elk County Catholic Friday.
“One of our focuses going into the season was to finish and tonight we missed a ton of layups and we could’ve finished that game off midway through the fourth,” Powell said. “But we missed the layups and the ball wouldn’t go in. But defensively, I couldn’t be prouder of the effort. The last two nights, the effort from all 12 kids is outstanding.
“We have to get better. The D9 League is up for grabs and we have to be better. We have to take care of the ball better.”
Clearfield beat Clarion-Limestone in the consolation game, 58-30. The Lady Bison who rode a big game from all-tournament pick Alana Ryan, who finished with 28 points, 10 steals and nine assists for Clearfield, which led 30-16 at halftime and outscored the Lady Lions, 28-14, in the second half Megan Durandetta added nine points.
For C-L, Anna Burns and Janelle Pezzuti scored seven and six points respectively.
In the first-round games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 7
Brookville 54,
Clearfield 30
Limiting the Lady Bison to just 18 percent shooting (11-for-61), Brookville overcame its own 29-turnover performance and pulled away for a blowout win in its season-opener.
The Lady Raiders were up 21-9 at halftime and led 49-19 with 3:12 remaining in the game before Clearfield’s 11-0 run made things look a little closer.
Nine different Lady Raiders scored, led by Morgan Johnson’s 13 points along with eight rebounds. Marcy Schindler had 10 points and eight rebounds as well, and Lauren Hergert came off the bench to score eight points and pull down 11 rebounds. Kira Powell drilled two 3-pointers for six points.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders did a shut-down job on Clearfield’s preseason all-district player Alayna Ryan, limiting the senior guard to four points on 1-for-21 shooting from the floor. Tesa Miller led Clearfield with nine points and seven rebounds. Faith Ogden had eight points.
North Clarion 64,
C-L 22
After leading 33-18 at halftime, the Wolves blasted the Lady Lions 23-2 in the third quarter and turned on the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock with a 60-20 lead with 4:12 left in the game.
North Clarion placed three players in double figures, led by Abby Gatesman’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mackenzie Bauer added 14 points and Gabby Schmader recorded 12 points.
North Clarion led 16-7 after one quarter. C-L pulled to within six early in the second on a 3-pointer from Monica Heath, but the Wolves gradually extended their lead back to 10 at 24-14 before a 9-4 quarter-ending run bumped the lead to 15 by halftime.
Anna Burns led C-L with nine points, including a pair of threes while pulling down six rebounds. Janelle Pezzuti added eight points.
Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.