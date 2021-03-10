BROOKVILLE — Learning from one of the school’s best coaches, Mark Powell could only be thankful some 25-plus years after starting his career as a junior high boys’ basketball coach at Brookville Area High School.
Moving over to the girls’ program then directed by Jon Benton, Powell coached one year of junior high before becoming Benton’s JV coach prior to the 1996-97 season.
From there, Powell picked up much of what he’s passed on to his now 19 varsity teams since replacing Benton prior to the 2002-03 season and after Monday night’s season-ending 54-31 win over visiting Eisenhower, Powell passed him to become the program’s winningest coach.
Win No. 237 broke the tie as Powell improved to 237-209. In 17 years over two terms, Benton compiled a 236-161 mark.
“He’s my mentor, I have a ton of respect for him and that’s why 237 means something to me,” said Powell, whose team finished 5-13. “Jon was a progressive coach, was ahead of his time doing summer workouts when other teams didn’t. He took kids to camps and traveled when other teams didn’t.
“I’m proud to say that we do a lot of things did that Jon did 20-plus years ago. I’ve been so fortunate to have kids who have been willing to put in the work for 19 years and a coaching staff that’s fantastic and second to none. It’s an administration that I can work for along with a patient and understanding board of directors and the athletic director. But it all starts at home and my wife (Amy) has been a saint for 19 years allowing this to happen, so I’ve been very fortunate and blessed.”
Benton started his first of two tenures in 1978 as the Lady Raiders went 1-14, but two years later, they won the first of two straight D9 titles, going 21-2 and following that with a 20-6 season in 1981-82.
Titles three and four came in 1984-85 and 1985-86. The program’s first of two state playoff wins — Powell’s Lady Raiders won No. 2 in 2018 against Northwestern — came in 1985 against Conemaugh Valley.
Benton was replaced by Vern Schreckengost after the 1986-87 season, then returned for eight years starting in 1994-95. His Lady Raiders won D9 titles in 1996, 1997, 1998 and 2001. He coached eight of the 14 teams that won D9 titles with Powell owning four and Schreckengost with two.
“I think Jon’s attention to detail, when prepping for a game prep stood out to me,” Powell said. “We didn’t videotape back then. We didn’t have the internet to share film. We traveled and his attention to detail while watching those games and his eye for what to look for, I would say it was one of those things that I definitely feel like I picked up from him.
“He was a great basketball mind and I have a ton of respect for him.”
Against Eisenhower (3-18), the Lady Raiders closed the first quarter on a 17-2 run and led the rest of the way, forcing 25 turnovers and extending the lead to 31-13 by halftime.
The lead got as high as 26 points in the third at 45-19 at the 4:06 mark and the closest Eisenhower got the rest of the way was 45-28 nine seconds into the fourth quarter.
Three players reached double figures for the Lady Raiders, led by Elizabeth Wonderling’s 17 points, 10 coming in the first half. Kerstyn Davis scored 12 points with a team-high eight rebounds. Alayna Haight added 11 points.
“I thought we were aggressive on the offensive end, especially in the first half,” Powell said. “Kerstyn was aggressive going to the basket. We’ve been waiting to see that and she did that tonight. She got to the free throw line a couple times and Alayna and Liz continued to lead us. Eden Wonderling had a nice season. Hannah Lundgren was a huge spark off the bench tonight, playing injured and playing well, and Elisa Molnar, even though she didn’t get into scoring column, she had a lot of the intangibles out there that we asked of her and she also had a nice game on the floor.”
The Lady Raiders were a remarkable 17-for-17 from the free throw line, capping an impressive 75 percent rate for the season.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team go 17-for-17, making that many in a game without missing any,” Powell said. “That’s rare company right there.”
The trio of Haight, Elizabeth and Eden Wonderling, who scored eight points, converted an incredible 115 of 137 shots from the line this year for 84 percent.
Powell’s roster is all back, no seniors this year, so ending with two wins over Eisenhower and Curwensville last week, is something to build on going into the offseason.
“Missing the offseason last summer when we lost all the seniors from last year was really difficult,” Powell said. “And then we start the season, practice for three weeks and then don’t play with a few weeks off. We lost any momentum we might have gained.
“Yes, the offseason is critical. I told the kids tonight, just because you have another birthday doesn’t mean you get any better,” Powell added. “It takes hard work and we’re going to have to work hard this summer.
MacKenzie Dunn led the Knights with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
JUNIOR VARSITY FINISHES 4-5 — The Lady Raiders junior varsity season closed on Feb. 26 with a 25-20 win at Brockway, closing their record at 4-5. Hannah Lundgren scored nine points while Eden Wonderling finished with six points.
In other games this year, the Lady Raiders lost to DuBois twice (43-8 and 49-13), lost to Clearfield (39-18), Punxsutawney (36-11) and Moniteau (42-35) with other wins coming against Moniteau (34-17), Brockway (35-13) and Keystone (36-29).
The Lady Raiders are coached by Madison and Jim Hill.