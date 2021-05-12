BRADFORD — Scoring runs in six of its seven at-bats, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team notched a 10-3 win at Bradford Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders (3-9) used a four-run second inning to grab a 7-3 lead after three innings. Audrey Sorek relieved starter Mara Bowser with one out in the second inning and scattered three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over the final 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Sorek’s two-run single and Grace Matson’s run-scoring triple sparked the four-run second. Tory McKinney finished 4-for-5 with four runs batted in. Julie MacWilliams doubled, Emily Steel singled twice and drove in two runs while Elizabeth Wonderling walked four times, scoring a run.
Monday’s home game with DuBois was canceled.
The Lady Raiders finish a busy week with a trip to Brockway Wednesday and Punxsutawney Thursday for a 7 p.m. start.
Last week, the Lady Raiders traveled to Boalsburg in the State College area and faced St. Joe’s Catholic Academy, on Friday, but the game was suspended by rain with the score tied at 1-1 in the second inning.
Next week, the Lady Raiders host St. Joe’s Monday and Clarion Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
In last week’s other game, the Lady Raiders dropped a 12-2 decision at Karns City in five innings.
Jess Dunn and Marra Patton hit home runs as the Lady Gremlins scored in all but one of their five at-bats, ending the game via the 10-Run Rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth with one out.
Pitchers Megan Whitmire and Allison Walker combined on a five-hitter with four strikeouts. Mara Bowser singled twice, Tory McKinney doubled, and Megrah Suhan and Aleah Ames singled.
Both of Brookville’s runs came in the third inning. McKinney doubled in a run and Mara Bowser, who singled, scored on a bases-loaded walk to Ames.
Patton hit a two-run homer in the first and Dunn ripped a solo in the fourth.
Audrey Sorek pitched for Brookville, giving up 11 hits while walking four and striking out one.