BROOKVILLE — Running into a hard-hitting Clarion Lady Bobcats team, the Brookville Lady Raiders softballers finished out the season with a 19-6 loss in five innings on Senior Day at Northside Field Tuesday.
The loss ended the Lady Raiders’ schedule at 4-12. Prior to the game, they honored their four seniors in Aleah Ames, Megrah Suhan, Julie MacWilliams and Emily Steel.
“When I look back on the season, I had high expectations and I still have that for the future,” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said. “We’re going to lose four girls to graduation, but the best thing is that there are a lot of younger girls on the team that got experience this year. They got to understand that there’s a different level of game being played.
“It was a big-time learning experience for the girls and I’m very proud of them all.”
Clarion used much of the field in banging out 16 hits off Lady Raiders pitchers Audrey Sorek and Natasha Rush, at least four balls probably going over most fences in less spacious fields than Northside. Of those 16, five were doubles.
Jordan Best doubled twice and scored four runs, driving in two. Brenna Campbell doubled twice and drove in two runs and Kylee Beers went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
The Lady Cats, who drew just two walks and didn’t strike out, put plenty of pressure on the Brookville defense that committed 11 errors, including seven in the seven-run top of the fifth inning. Only three runs were earned.
The Lady Raiders scored two unearned runs thanks to two Clarion errors in the first inning, then scored four runs off reliever Kylee Beers in the fifth. Payton Simko allowed three hits while walking one and striking out seven in four innings.
In the fifth, Kyra Beal and Lexee Mays hit pinch-hit singles and after a Tory McKinney walk, Megrah Suhan doubled in all three runners with one out. Aleah Ames singled her in to finish the scoring, for the game and season.
“We talked with some of the returning players and told them we’d love to work with them in the summer, including weight training because I told them the way Clarion hit the ball today, that’s weights,” McManigle said.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 17
Penns Valley 7,
Brookville 1
At Spring Mills in a late scheduling change, the Lady Raiders traveled to District 6 and took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth before the hosts scored all seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Lady Raiders got a strong start from pitcher Natasha Rush, who didn’t give up a hit or run until the hosts struck for two runs in the fifth and five more in the bottom of the sixth. She allowed five hits while walking six and striking out four. Audrey Sorek got the final out in the bottom of the sixth.
Tory McKinney and Grace Matson each had two hits for the Lady Raiders. McKinney singled twice and walked and Matson singled twice and scored Brookville’s lone run in the second inning from third base on a wild pitch.
“I was tickled going into the bottom of the fifth and we were leading 1-0,” McManigle said. “That was a moral victory for us because Penns Valley plays a really strong schedule and they’re a strong team.”
THURS., May 13
Punxsutawney 12,
Brookville 2
At Punxsutawney under the lights, Elliot Ferrent drove in five runs and the hosts used a seven-run fourth inning to propel it to a 10-Run Rule win in five innings.
Ferrent singled in a run in the first inning and ripped a three-run homer in the third to put the Lady Chucks up 5-0. Then in the fourth, the Lady Chucks sent 12 batters to the plate to score seven runs. Riley Presloid hit a two-run homer.
Pitcher Kendal Johnston scattered five hits while striking out nine with no walks to get the win. Three of those hits were extra bases for the Lady Raiders. Tory McKinney doubled and Julie MacWilliams homered for the Lady Raiders’ two runs in the fourth.
McKinney and Elizabeth Wonderling also singled, and Mara Bowser tripled for the Lady Raiders.
WEDNES., May 12
Brookville 7,
Brockway 5
At Brockway and trailing 3-0 going into the fifth inning, the Lady Raiders rallied for a win and a season sweep of the hosts.
Emily Steel led off fifth with an infield single and after two outs, Steel advanced to third during that sequence and scored on an infield single by Mara Bowser.
Liz Wonderling then kept the inning going with a walk before Tory McKinney and Julie MacWilliams both had run-scoring singles to even the score at 3-3. Lindemuth finally ended the rally with a strikeout to strand two more runnings on scoring position.
Brockway answered right back with a two-out rally of its own to regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth at 5-3.
Brookville got one of those runs back in the sixth when Steel reached on a one-out error and later raced home on a wild pitch.
The Lady Raiders then completed their comeback with their three-run seventh.
McKinney led off with a single, while MacWilliams walked. Suhan then reached on Brockway’s third error of the game, which allowed McKinney to come home to knot things at 5-5.
MacWilliams and Suhan later both scored on a wild pitches that not only give Brookville the lead but Sorek a little insurance to work with in the bottom of the inning. She proved to only need the one run to finish off the Lady Raiders’ come-from-behind victory.
Freshman pitcher Audrey Sorek then finished off a complete game victory with a scoreless bottom of the seventh, stranding Lady Rover Stephanie Stage after she hit a leadoff single. Sorek retired seven of the last eight hitters she faced to close out the game.
The freshman allowed the five runs, one earned, on nine hits while striking out eight and walking three.
“You have to take your hat off to Brockway today,” said Brookville head coach Carl McManigle. “It was well played game, but we both gave runs to each other. Their pitcher did a nice job at the beginning of the game, but had a little trouble towards the end. But she did a nice job.”
McManigle also was pleased with how Sorek kept the Lady Raiders in the game.
“She’s a freshman and first year experience at the high school level,” he said. “She pitched yesterday (win at Bradford) and today and done very, very well. She battled, but we had a couple miscues behind her, but she kept battling all the way through the game.”
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.