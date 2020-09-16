BROOKVILLE — In Tuesday night’s season-opener at home, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team dropped a four-setter to visiting Curwensville.
After splitting the first two sets with the Lady Golden Tide winning the first, 25-20, and the hosts evening things up with a 25-20 second-set win, it was Curwensville that pulled away with the lats two sets to get the win, 25-15, 25-22.
Emily Steel and Maggie Mackins led the Lady Raiders at the net with 10 and nine kills respectively. Regan Olson, Morgan Kulik, Ashton Pangallo and Taylor Reitz served aces.
Considering the limitations on social distancing and 25-person restriction on indoor events being currently observed, it was a different type of opener for first-year head coach Melinda Burton, who had been an assistant under previous coach Joyce Reitz.
“It was an extremely awkward vibe in the gym,” she confirmed. “Surreal, almost. We are proud of the work we’ve put in to building a full team and to not have us all together in one space seems so divisive and counter-productive, but continue to be hopeful for a change in the 25-person rule and are doing our best to e successful under the guidelines put in place.
“I’d like to give a shoutout to Mr. Ron Ramolt for helping us livestream (on school’s facebook page) coverage of the game.”
Thursday, the Lady Raiders travel to Redbank Valley before visiting Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic next Tuesday and Thursday. They’re back home on Sept. 28 against Sheffield.
In Tuesday’s other game:
C-L sweeps VC
At home, the Lady Lions opened their home schedule with a 25-22, 25-11, 25-9 victory over Venango Catholic.
Brooke Kessler and Cassidy Makray controlled the net with five and four kills respectively. Kendall Dunn handed out nine assists while serving for six aces. Ruby Smith also served for four aces in the victory.
The Lady Lions visit Cranberry and Union next Tuesday and Thursday.
FRIDAY, Sept. 11
C-L sweeps Forest
At Marienville last week, the Lady Lions opened their season with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-7 victory over Forest Area.
Cassidy Makray paced the Lady Lions at the net with five kills. Regan Husted handed out seven assists. Ruby Smith paced the service game with eight aces while Brooke Kessler added five while Abby Himes and Kendall Dunn four aces each.
— J-D Correspondent Steve Smail contributed to this story.