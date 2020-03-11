CLARION — In a season of ups and downs finishing mostly up, the Brookville Lady Raiders ran out of shots, and perhaps some gas as well, in last Friday’s season-ending loss in the PIAA state playoffs.
Squaring off against District 6 third-place Penn Cambria into the late moments of the fourth quarter, the Lady Raiders came up short in a 66-58 loss.
Madison Grove and Lora Davis scored 18 of Penn Cambria’s 20 fourth-quarter points as it finished the game on a 10-2 run, ending the Lady Raiders’ season at 12-12.
Grove scored 22 points and Davis added 19 and it was Grove’s basket with 1:56 remaining that gave the Lady Panthers the lead for good at 58-56. Six of the final eight points were from Grove at the foul line, including two on a four-shot sequence with teammate Daijay Lilly who made one of two free throws after an intentional foul by Lauren Hergert.
That put Penn Cambria (17-10) up 65-58 with 30.5 seconds left, sealing the game.
“We missed free throws,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “I don’t think it was so much them coming back as it was us missing opportunities at the line. We never made more than one out of two down the stretch and allowed them to get back in the game. We knew the Davis girl was tough and we allowed her to take it to the hole a couple too many times in the second half.”
The Lady Raiders were 15-for-26 from the line for the game, but only converted on 5 of 10 shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“We played hard, but we just didn’t make enough free throws,” Powell said. “We had lots of chances. We knew they were going to be aggressive. They get after it and foul a whole bunch, and we knew that.”
Indeed, as Penn Cambria went into the game averaging about 17 personal fouls per game — by comparison the Lady Raiders were around 12.
Penn Cambria’s pressure defense and playing rotation that went as far as 13 players by the end of the game forced 25 Brookville turnovers, but the Lady Raiders forced 23 Penn Cambria giveaways.
The Lady Raiders led for most of the first half, by as many as six twice before a 30-26 halftime lead with Hergert’s layup off a Morgan Johnson assist before the halftime horn giving them plenty of momentum going into the break.
“We were we were happy with where we’re at the half and we were happy with where we were after three,” Powell said. “We wanted to be more than just in the game and we were. We just you know, didn’t make enough plays.”
Brookville’s biggest lead was 40-33 on Morgan Johnson’s basket at the 5:21 mark, but Penn Cambria answered with a 7-0 run to tie it just over a minute later at 40-40.
The Lady Panthers led 46-44 going into the third. A Morgan Johnson 3-pointer and a Hergert basket gave Brookville its last two leads at 47-46 and then 51-50 at the 6:12 mark.
Madison Johnson made one of two free throws to tie it at 56-56 with 2:21 remaining before Penn Cambria closed things out.
Morgan Johnson wound up leading the Lady Raiders with 15 points while sophomore Alayna Haight, who scored nine points in the first half and did it all on four key 3-pointers, scored 12 points off the bench.
“Coming off the bench as a sophomore and not getting a lot of minutes starting the season, she finished with a bunch of minutes and was fantastic in there,” Powell said. “Alayna was a huge spark and she did everything we asked.”
Hergert finished with 11 points, Madison Johnson added nine and Marcy Schindler finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Schindler finished with 988 career points and over 800 rebounds, which ranks No. 2 in program history.
The Lady Raiders lose a core group of seniors to graduation — Schindler, both Johnsons, Hergert, Leah Kammerdeiner, Brooke Ganoe and Kira Powell — certainly ending an era that saw the team win three straight D9 titles and a state playoff game two years ago, the program’s first since 1985.
“Their legacies a lot more than just three straight District 9 titles,” Powell said. “When you look at the excitement we have in fourth, fifth sixth grade basketball, those younger kids, they’ve grown up watching these girls and idolizing these girls and they chant their names in the crowd and those are the things that sometimes aren’t measured in wins and losses and so on and district titles and state wins. It’s what they’ve left behind.
“These kids have done a lot for the program and honestly, it’s been so much fun, a pleasure and an honor to coach these kids. And I know all the coaches feel the same way and they will be successful and whatever they do down in their future endeavors.”