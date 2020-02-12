SENECA — Winning its second straight game, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team jumped out to an 18-point first-half lead on its way to a 63-44 non-league win at Cranberry Monday night.
The Lady Raiders, who evened their record at 10-10, were scheduled to visit St. Marys Wednesday before next Tuesday’s makeup game at Bradford.
Brookville was supposed to visit the Lady Owls last Friday, but the game was postponed due to bad weather. After Bradford, it’s postseason time for the Lady Raiders who will face Moniteau the following week in the District 9 Class 3A Championship game.
Although it’s a sub-regional setup with District 5 in Class 3A, D5 won’t be sending any team to the postseason this year. That means the Moniteau-Brookville winner — that game will be played at a neutral site and time to be announced — heads to the PIAA playoffs beginning on March 6 against the District 6 third-place finisher at a D9 site and time to be announced.
Against Cranberry, the Lady Raiders led 14-8 after the first quarter, then poured in a 21-point second quarter for a 35-17 halftime lead.
Madison Johnson led the Lady Raiders with a career-high 19 points while Lauren Hergert finished with 14 points and Marcy Schindler added 11 points. Alayna Haight came off the bench to score eight points.
Ava Ferringer poured in 25 points, 17 in the fourth quarter, to lead Cranberry. The Berries fell to 13-8.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 30-11. Haight scored 14 and Elizabeth Wonderling finished with 12 points for the Lady Raiders.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5
Brookville 53,
ECC 32
At home and ending a five-game losing streak, the Lady Raiders downed visiting Elk County Catholic in their final home game of the season.
“It was a much-needed win,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose game started at 6 p.m. with junior varsity canceled because of later-night weather concerns. “It was nice to win for the seniors to get a win on the last night on their home floor. And, I’ve been saying it, I think the schedule we play, it’s going to help us later in the year and even though I didn’t think we were real sharp tonight, I thought we were pretty good defensively, and did a great job on the Taylor Newton, one of the best players in the district.”
Indeed, the Lady Raiders limited ECC to 23 percent shooting (11-for-48) and made Newton, a 1,000-point scorer, earn her 14 points and 13 rebounds. She was 4-for-13 from the field and struggled from the foul line, going 6-for-15. The Lady Crusaders were 8-for-23 from the foul line.
“I thought we made it difficult on her all night and she is such a special player,” Powell said. “And, to hold her to 14 points, you’re going take that going into a game.”
Meanwhile, three senior Lady Raiders reached double figures in scoring with Morgan Johnson finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Her twin sister Madison finished with 12 points and Marcy Schindler, who missed most of the third quarter sitting out with foul trouble, scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Alayna Haight came off the bench to score eight points.
The Lady Crusaders, winners of five of their last six and playing well going into the game, couldn’t buy a basket against Brookville.
Brookville started the game with a 7-0 run, and led 17-8 after the first quarter, hiking its advantage to 27-12 by halftime.
The Lady Raiders led by as many as 19 points at 39-20 following Haight’s second 3-pointer of the game at the 3:10 mark of the third quarter, but Brooke Bauer, who scored all 11 of her points in the third quarter, helped ECC get it back to within 11 points by the end of the quarter.
But that was as close as it got as the Lady Raiders outscored ECC, 14-4, in the fourth quarter.