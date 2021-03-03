CURWENSVILLE — Strong starts in the first and third quarters turned out the difference for the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team which won its fourth game of the year Monday night at Curwensville.
Alayna Haight scored 25 points, two less than her career high total from an earlier win at Forest Area, to lead the Lady Raiders who improved to 4-13 after a 50-28 win.
The Lady Raiders close out their schedule next Monday at home against Eisenhower in a 6 p.m. varsity-only matchup.
Head coach Mark Powell heads into that game tied with Jon Benton for the most wins in program history. In his 19th season, Powell’s record stands at 236-219.
Benton, whom Powell replaced for the 2002-03 season after serving as his junior varsity coach, compiled a 236-161 record in two stints totaling 17 years.
Against Curwensville, the Lady Raiders led 14-4 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime.
But the Lady Tide got within 23-22 early in the third quarter before Brookville’s pressure defense forced eight consecutive turnovers in a 18-0 run to put the game away.
Haight then connected on a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers and teammate Eden Wonderling hit one during the run.
Brookville scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter before Bakaysa ended the Lady Raider 18-0 run with her eighth field goal of the game.
But the visitors went on to win the quarter 11-6 to finalize the scoring.
Alyssa Bakaysa led Curwensville with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Henry added five boards and Joslynne Freyer recorded four steals.
Elizabeth Wondering netted 11 and had seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Raiders.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
Brockway 49,
Brookville 19
At Brockway, the Lady Raiders were limited to a season-low 19 points in a second loss to Brockway this year.
Brockway jumped out to an 18-3 lead after eight minutes before taking a 31-11 lead to the break.
Danielle Wood led the Lady Rovers with a game-high 19 points to go along with six assists and seven steals. Teammate Selena Buttery recorded yet another double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Nikki Baker added six points and 10 rebounds, while Madelyn Schmader also scored six points.
Kerstyn Davie and Elizabeth Wonderling led Brookville with four points each.
WEDNES., Feb. 24
Brookville 36,
Sheffield 28
At Sheffield, the Lady Raiders ended a four-game losing streak and winning its third game of the year.
The Lady Raiders (3-12) built a 17-10 lead by halftime and led 26-16 going into the fourth to pull away with the win.
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with 18 points. Eden Wonderling scored seven of her 11 points in the first half.
Clearfield Progress sports writer Rich Marawski contributed to this story.