BROOKVILLE — Trying to build momentum for the rest of the week and into the postseason, the Brookville Lady Raiders celebrated Senior Night with a 57-35 non-league win over Redbank Valley Monday.
That’s three straight wins and five of the last six for head coach Mark Powell’s 15-5 Lady Raiders who finish the regular season with two teams they’ve lost to earlier this year — at home against St. Marys Wednesday and DuBois Friday.
Next week, they’ll open the District 9 Class 3A playoffs with likely just a championship game against Moniteau probably next Thursday. The Lady Warriors (9-13) have elected to go to the playoffs, meaning the winner of that game will take on a District 5 foe in a sub-regional final the following week.
Pairings and schedules will be announced this weekend.
Meanwhile, Powell wants to finish the week strong.
“We’ve got two tough games left and it’s an excellent way to finish off the regular season,” Powell said. “We can’t worry about next week, so we’ll look to avenge a loss to St. Marys and try to win the season series against DuBois. It’s not going to be easy.”
The Lady Raiders fell to St. Marys 53-39 back in December and have split two games with DuBois, beating the Lady Beavers 63-47 at home for the holiday tournament title on Dec. 27 before losing 51-47 to them six days later in DuBois.
Against Redbank Valley, the Lady Raiders set the tone right out of the gate. They blanked Redbank Valley 17-0 and carried it over to a 19-0 start early in the second quarter before leading 26-15 by halftime.
From there, their lead swelled to 42-21 by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Raiders extended their lead to as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter.
“The fast start was the goal. We wanted that start and got it and we were able to work on some things,” Powell said. “The game plan was to get the ball inside where we thought we had the advantage and we did that to some extent. We didn’t finish as well, but we wanted a big win tonight and we got it.”
Sisters Morgan Johnson and Madison Johnson scored 17 and 15 points respectively with both adding four steals. Morgan added three assists.
Also for Brookville, Marcy Schindler scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds.
Tara Hinderliter finished with 21 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (7-14), nine of them coming in the second quarter.
The Lady Raiders honored their five seniors Monday — Sophie Sharp, Jillian Taylor, Lexis Hatzinikolas, Mikayla Aikins and Jenna Grant.
“I told the kids before the game that in a season, you have about four or five big nights,” Powell said. “You have opening night, a couple of tournaments you play in and of course the playoffs, but really Senior Night certainly fits in there and I told the girls after the game that the seniors should feel extra-special on senior night getting the win. We did play well and got the win.
“We’re losing five great kids. Each one brings something different to the table for the team. They’re all special and we’ll miss them all. It was nice to get that win for them tonight. They played fantastic.”
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Lady Raiders 66, Bradford 33
Getting plenty of shots and second chances, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team finished off a season sweep of Bradford in the District 9 League.
The Lady Raiders led by as many as 16 points in the first half, then took a 32-18 lead into halftime. Their biggest lead came at the end after outscoring Bradford (6-13), 34-15 in the second half.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler reached double-figure scoring for the Lady Raiders. Johnson had 16 points while Schindler finished with 13. Lauren Hergert and Kira Powell each scored nine points while Madison Johnson added eight points.
“We had a lot of shots tonight and offensive rebounds,” Powell said. “Lexis (Hatzinikolas), (Lauren) Hergert, (Jenna) Grant along with (Marcy) Schindler and (Mikayla) Aikins, they all worked hard on the offensive glass. We didn’t shoot it well in there, but we kept giving ourselves chances getting to the free throw line.
“It was a poor shooting night, but we scored 66 points because of the effort on the offensive glass.”
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
Lady Raiders 63, Elk CC 49
At St. Marys and posting a 39-point second half, the Brookville Lady Raiders pulled away for a 63-49 road win in District 9 League play at Elk County Catholic Wednesday night.
The Lady Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring, led by Marcy Schindler’s 16 points. Morgan Johnson and Kira Powell scored 11 and 10 points respectively. Lauren Hergert finished with nine points.
Three players reached double figures for ECC (9-10), which got 11 points apiece from Sadie VanAlstine and Julia Aikens. Taylor Newton scored 10 points.
