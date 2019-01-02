BROOKVILLE — Trying to end an early-season slump, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team repeated its Christmas Tournament title with a pressure-filled 59-35 win over DuBois Central Catholic Friday night.
Pressure as in forcing 32 turnovers as the Lady Cardinals eventually fell prey to a physical, scrambling and in the end effective defensive effort that has been the centerpiece of Brookville’s success the past few years.
“I was really pleased with our defensive pressure, especially through the first three quarters,” said Lady Raiders coach Mark Powell, whose team improved to 5-2 after ending a two-game losing streak. “We kept bringing pressure and played at the tempo we want to play at and similar to last night, I thought our energy level was up. I really liked where we were.”
The Lady Raiders were back at it at DuBois Wednesday, starting a five-game road trip that continues Friday at Ridgway, then next Monday at Clarion.
Against DCC, Brookville led 18-13 after the first quarter, then ran off a 17-4 streak to start the second quarter that allowed it to pull away for good. The Lady Raiders led by as many as 30 points, 59-29, late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we were close to having that run in the first quarter,” Powell said. “We just never got it going. I thought we could’ve had one to start the game, but we did put one together in the second quarter and unlike other games, we were able to build on that.”
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler each scored 12 points with Johnson, who scored 22 points in the Lady Raiders’ first-round win over DuBois, earning the tournament MVP award.
Madison Johnson finished with 11 points. All three were all-tournament selections.
Schindler also added nine rebounds. Lauren Hergert came off the bench to score nine points.
“Our depth this weekend showed,” Powell said. “We played 10-11 girls both nights a lot minutes and kept us fresher and I thought the depth was really important and especially in a back-to-back situation, that’s tough.”
The Lady Cardinals had 18 turnovers by halftime and couldn’t get any offensive continuity going after running into Brookville’s defensive pressure in the second quarter.
Martina Swalligan scored 10 points off the bench to lead the Lady Cardinals. Ashley Wruble, DCC’s all-tourney pick, scored all nine of her points in the first half. Alyssa Bitter collected a team-high 10 rebounds.
In Friday’s consolation game, DuBois beat Brockway, 40-29. Chelsea DeSalve scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to earn an all-tournament selection for the Lady Beavers. Danielle Wood scored 14 points for Brockway and landed on the all-tournament team as well.
The Lady Raiders went 1-1 in the JV tournament, losing 32-22 in the final to DuBois Central Catholic. Elizabeth Wonderling scored nine points for the Lady Raiders. In the first round, the Lady Raiders beat DuBois, 34-30, as Wonderling scored 14 points.
In first-round games:
THURSDAY, Dec. 27
Lady Raiders 63,
DuBois 47
the Lady Raiders fed off 33 DuBois turnovers and put nine different players in the scoring column to earn a finals berth against DuBois Central Catholic.
The win ended a two-game losing streak.
“I thought our energy level tonight was more than it has been,” said Powell, whose team led for almost the entire game. “That’s what kick-starts us off, our energy and ability to get after it. We didn’t get after it the last couple games and we were out-hustled. Tonight, they were getting after loose balls, our energy level was high and this is more of what we are. I’m proud of everybody’s effort tonight. We had some girls step up and have big games for us who haven’t had a lot of time out there.”
Morgan Johnson scored 22 points, scoring eight in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders answered a DuBois rally that cut a 34-22 halftime lead to five points. Marcy Schindler scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and five players combined to score 16 points off the bench.
“Morgan hit some big shots and we were able to find her on a couple run-outs and she was able to finish,” Powell said. “That’s something we had been missing. Tonight, we finished more of those and got a big spark from the bench. We had great minutes from Mikayla (Aikins) and Lauren (Hergert) played well.”
Madison Johnson scored six points, hampered by foul trouble while Aikins scored five points off the bench, all in the first half. Hergert had five points.
Brookville also outrebounded DuBois, 45-32, securing a whopping 23 offensive rebounds.
DuBois led 2-0 at the outset before a Kira Powell three put the Lady Raiders up the rest of the way. The Lady Beavers did come out firing to start the second half with a 12-point deficit staring at them.
A 7-2 run to start the half was culminated by Abi Guiher’s four-point play as she nailed a 3-pointer as she was fouled by Madison Johnson. That cut the lead to 36-31 at the 6:23 mark.
The closest DuBois got the rest of the way was seven points. The Lady Raiders’ largest lead was the final score.
DuBois Central Catholic won the first game over Brockway, 45-28.
