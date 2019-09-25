KERSEY — In the first game of a varsity doubleheader with the boys on Monday, the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team took a 1-0 lead into the final 20 minutes of regulation, but dropped a 3-1 decision at Elk County Catholic.
Madison McAninch scored a first-half goal and the 1-0 lead stood until the Lady Crusaders scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to pull away with the win.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 3-6 going into their Wednesday game at Brockway. Saturday, they travel to Curwensville for an 11 a.m. kickoff before hosting Clearfield next Monday at 4 p.m.
Next Monday, it’s a varsity doubleheader with DuBois at home starting at 4 p.m. at the football field.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Sept. 21
Brookville 5, Kane 3
At Kane, Madison McAninch and Emily Kramer each scored two goals while Leila Heagy added one as the Lady Raiders ended a three-game losing streak.
THURSDAY, Sept. 19
St. Marys 4,
Brookville 1
At home against the unbeaten Lady Dutch, the Lady Raiders lost as four different players scored for the visitors.
Kyla Johnson scored 47 seconds into the game while Carlee Ginther scored off a Lauren Eckert assist with 10:18 left in the first half. The Lady Dutch, who improved to 8-0, took a 3-0 lead to intermission after Kaylee Muccio’s unassisted goal with 6:12 remaining.
Brookville’s lone goal came off a corner kick started by Sarah Muders and headed in by Madison McAninch at the 20:48 mark of the second half.
St. Marys closed the scoring with Emma Sidelinger’s unassisted goal with 5:57 left in the game.
St. Marys outshot Brookville, 20-2.