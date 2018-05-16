BROOKVILLE — With Tuesday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone canceled, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team’s season could be down to one game as they host Karns City Thursday at Northside Field starting at 4:15 p.m.
At 4-11, the Lady Raiders weren’t sure of their playoff intentions. They’d be in the District 9 Class 2A bracket and that gets started next week. If they would enter the playoffs, it would be a likely game on Monday in the quarterfinals of a probable six- or seven-team bracket.
The semifinals are set for next Wednesday with the final scheduled for May 31 at DuBois’ Challenger Field.
Pairings will be announced later this week.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 14
Johnsonburg 17,
Brookville 7
Scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Johnsonburg notched a 17-7 six-inning win.
The Ramettes took control of the back-and-forth game, grabbing the lead for good at 9-7 with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Then in the sixth, they sent 11 batters to the plate and ended the game via the 10-Run Rule as Lindsey Kocjancic doubled in Alyssa Kasmierski with the game-ending run with two outs.
Both Kocjancic and Kasmierski had three hits for the Ramettes, all three doubles from Kocjancic. Maria Jones tripled twice.
Brookville lost starting pitcher Carlie McManigle to a knee injury when she slid safely into home plate in the top of the fifth when the Lady Raiders scored twice to go up 7-5. Abby Sunealitis finished the game and the Ramettes worked her for eight hits and 12 walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Emily Kramer and Lauren Hergert each had three hits with Hergert doubling. Megrah Suhan ripped a three-run homer in the top of the third inning to put the Lady Raiders up 4-1.
THURSDAY, May 10
Clarion 14,
Brookville 1
Breaking open a close game late, the Clarion Lady Cats softball team pulled away for a 14-1 win in seven innings at Northside Field.
Clarion led 2-1 through five innings before scoring eight runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to set the final score.
Kaitlyn Constantino tossed a four-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one to lead Clarion, which had 17 hits. Alexis Constantino went 5-for-5 with a double and two triples. Breanna Campbell had three hits
Marcy Schindler had two hits for the Lady Raiders. She tripled in Megrah Suhan for the Lady Raiders’ lone run, putting them up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Brookville swept
at Punxsy
In a doubleheader at Harry Noerr Field, Punxsutawney’s Penn State softball recruit Kylee Lingenfelter started a doubleheader sweep of Brookville with a one-hitter, then had to get the final two outs to preserve the sweep.
It was 10-0 and 7-4 for the Lady Chucks, who improved to 13-2. The Lady Raiders fell to 4-9 going into today’s home game with Clarion.
In the opener, Lingenfelter struck out 12 of the first 13 batters she faced before walking Megrah Suhan, then Julie MacWilliams’ infield single broke up the no-hit bid. She wound up with 14 strikeouts.
At the plate, Lingenfelter went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Toya Jones doubled twice, including knocking in the game-ending runs two batters into the bottom of the fifth to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Mia Lingenfelter was 2-for-3 with a double.
In the nightcap, the Lady Chucks took a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh — Brookville was the home team with the scheduled makeup game — with pitcher Elliott Ferrent on the mound.
But Brookville rallied as Leah Kammerdeiner walked to start the seventh. After a strikeout, Dani Maring singled and Emily Kramer singled to load the bases. Aleah Ames followed with a single to score Maring.
That brought in Lingenfelter, who gave up a single to Carlie McManigle to make it 7-3. With Lauren Hergert batting, Emily Kramer came home on a wild pitch to cut it to 7-4, but Lingenfelter sealed the deal by whiffing Hergert and Suhan.
McManigle had three hits with a double to lead the Lady Raiders while Ames singled twice. Kammerdeiner doubled.
Sarah Weaver homered for the Lady Chucks while Grace Aikens had three hits, two RBIs and a double.
