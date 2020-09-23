BROOKVILLE — First things first for the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team.
Going their first three games without a goal, the Lady Raiders looked to at least end that dry spell in Monday’s game with visiting Clarion. That was accomplished, but they did end up on the short end of a 4-1 loss.
And then again Tuesday at Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders scored another goal, but fell in overtime to Punxsutawney in a tough 2-1 setback.
Morgan Monnoyer scored her team’s second goal of the season in as many days as her shot bounced off the far post and into the net to tie the Lady Chucks at 1-1 with 22:22 remaining in the second half.
Then with less than a minute to go in the first overtime period, the Lady Chucks put in the game-winner.
That drops the Lady Raiders to 0-5 going into Thursday’s trip to Curwensville. Next Monday, they visit Brockway before hosting Curwensville next Saturday, Oct. 3.
Monday, Clarion’s Alexis Coull scored three goals and assisted on her team’s other goal as Clarion led 1-0 at intermission then scored three more goals before Brookville did find the net.
The Lady Raiders had some deep runs late in the game and finished one off when a hustling Jordan Cook set up Morgan Monnoyer with a goal to set the final with 10:55 remaining.
“Coming off three losses, we wanted to get a shutout for (goalkeeper) Avery (Gilhousen) and we didn’t quite do that this game and the girls know that they owe it to themselves to get a win and that was the goal today and if we couldn’t do that, we wanted to score a goal since we hadn’t done that this season,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill.
“Morgan and Jordan worked really hard up front together at the very end and gave themselves a lot of opportunities,” she added.
Clarion (2-2), however, did bottle the Lady Raiders up most of the game and outshot them, 15-7.
Coull scored the only goal of the first half unassisted at the 26:17 mark. Coull scored 36 seconds into the half, then set up Alex Leadbetter at the 33:09 mark to make it 3-0.
Coull got her hat trick on a breakaway at the 15:36 mark to complete the Lady Cats’ scoring.
Gilhousen made 10 saves for the Lady Raiders.