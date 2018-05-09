HYDE — Abby Fedder tossed a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks, leading Clearfield to a 4-1 win over the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team Tuesday.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 4-7 as they play a doubleheader at Punxsutawney Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, they host Clarion in a makeup game from April. Next Monday and Wednesday, they wrap up the regular season with trips to Johnsonburg and DuBois.
Lauren Hergert doubled and had two hits for the Lady Raiders while Aleah Ames and Julie MacWilliams singled.
Carlie McManigle threw for the Lady Raiders, allowing eight hits while striking out one and walking none.
In Monday’s game:
MONDAY, May 7
St. Marys 14,
Brookville 1
At St. Marys, Maura Fledderman and Brianna Grotzinger combined on a five-hitter in the Lady Dutch’s six-inning win.
The Lady Dutch were supposed to visit Brookville, but wet conditions at the Lady Raiders’ Northside Field forced the game north. The visiting Lady Dutch scored in all but one of their six at-bats, including five in the top of the sixth inning to set the final score.
Fledderman allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking none in three innings while Grotzinger gave up three hits and walked two while striking out four in three innings.
At the plate, Syd Eckert doubled twice while Bekka Bauer and Britney Shaw doubled. Maddi LeGrys singled twice.
Aleah Ames singled twice for the Lady Raiders. Carlie McManigle singled in Claire Sorek, who walked, for their lone run in the third inning. Julie MacWilliams, Megrah Suhan and Lauren Hergert also singled.
Abby Sunealitis and McManigle threw for the Lady Raiders. Sunealitis went the first 5 2/3 innings before McManigle got the final two outs in the sixth.
