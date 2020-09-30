FRILLS CORNERS — For the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team, the search for that first win has proven elusive out of the gate.
Tuesday night, the Lady Raiders fell in straight sets at North Clarion, the hosts taking things 25-16, 25-12, 25-23.
Monday, the Lady Raiders were painfully close to winning the opening two sets against visiting Sheffield, but fell in four sets as the visitors won, 27-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18.
They’ll take an 0-6 record into next Monday’s home game against Clearfied. Tuesday, they visit DuBois.
In Monday’s loss to Sheffield, the Lady Raiders were up 25-24 in the opening set, but a re-hit on what would’ve been a set point serving error from Sheffield — the side official did not see the ball hit — wound up starting a 3-0 run for Sheffield to win the set.
In the second set, the Lady Raiders led 24-19, but couldn’t put things away as Sheffield scored the final seven points to get the win.
Then in the third despite eight service errors, the Lady Raiders grinded out a 25-21 win. Service errors were costly again in the fourth-set loss as seven more resulted in the 25-18 loss.
“We have gotten ourselves into a position where we really need to learn how to win,” Lady Raiders head coach Melinda Burton said. “The girls are close and they haven’t overcome that psychological barrier yet and we’re as close as we can get to a win and wind up beating ourselves. We were definitely in these games and that’s not taking anything away from Sheffield. They were a great team.
“We definitely had those first two sets, but we have some work to do in the gym with our serves. That’s not our team.”
Maggie Mackins led the Lady Raiders with nine kills while Reggan Olson finished with seven kills and three assists. Ashton Pangallo served five aces, Emily Steel had four kills and three aces, and Bella Hill finished with five kills. Taylor Reitz served three aces.
For Sheffield (4-1), Kandence Steffan had 12 kills and 29 assists, Lynzie Grubbs finished with eight kills and Annabel Shelden had 23 digs.
With added fans allowed into the gym, Burton was happy to see some of that atmosphere.
“It’s an easier adjustment to go (back to fans) than to go to where we were,” she said. “We hope to continue to build on that and we are definitely missing that cheering section we’ve had in the past and built over the past few years. It’s great to get the parents in here to watch their kids.”
Sheffield won the JV match in three sets, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13.
In last week’s matches:
THURSDAY,
Sept. 24
DCC sweeps
Lady Raiders
At DuBois, host DuBois Central Catholic swept the Lady Raiders, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 for its first win of the season.
Maggie Mackins led the Lady Raiders with eight kills.