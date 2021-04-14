BROOKVILLE — After Monday’s scheduled doubleheader at home against Clarion-Limestone was postponed without a makeup date yet determined, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team takes an 0-2 record into Wednesday’s trip to DuBois.
It’ll be a busy end of the way for head coach Carl McManigle, whose team hosts Brockway Thursday and travels to Marion Center Friday before next Monday’s game at Redbank Valley.
Last week, the Lady Raiders opened the year with an 18-3 loss at home to St. Marys on Wednesday and a 13-1 loss to Punxsutawney also at home Thursday.
Against Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders ran into a two-hitter by Lady Chucks pitcher Kendal Johnston who also struck out 11 with two walks.
The Lady Chucks (1-2) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth before adding five more runs in the seventh to put the game away.
Madi Shiock doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs to lead the Lady Chucks offense. Brooke Skarbeck tripled and drove in two runs while Elliott Ferrent doubled.
Both Brookville hits were singles by Ashton Pangallo and Julie MacWilliams. The Lady Raiders scored their run in the first when Elizabeth Wonderling walked and came around to score on an infield error.
Pangallo and Mara Bowser pitched for the Lady Raiders. Pangallo struck out seven and walked seven in 6 2/3 innings with Bowser getting the final out in the top of the seventh.
Against the Lady Dutch, the Lady Raiders led 2-1 after two innings, but St. Marys kept on hitting, rapping out 21 hits as it scored four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and eight more in the fifth to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Lady Dutch sophomore pitcher Shannon Kiser threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
Brookville scored twice in the second inning after two outs. Kiser, who walked three in the first two innings, walked Julie MacWilliams and Tayler Rafferty. Emily Steel lifted a fly ball down the right field line and the ball was misplayed by rightfielder Alexis Wendel, allowing both MacWilliams and Rafferty to come around and score.
Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle had his silver lining with the program’s first game of the season after the 2020 hiatus, but he knows his team has things to improve on.
“It was super to get on the field today,” McManigle said. “And as far as Ashley on the mound, that was her first varsity start in the circle. My defense can’t give a good-hitting team like that extra outs like we did today. It just can’t happen. We talked about that after the game and I feel my defense is better than that and they know that. And the biggest thing is we have to hit the ball.
“We had a lead on them and I’m not sure the last time we’ve led St. Marys, so I’m happy with that.”