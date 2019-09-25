BROOKVILLE — Hosting its second and final Allegheny Mountain League match of the season, the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team went 0-3 on the course against DuBois, Punxsutawney and Curwensville at Pinecrest Country Club Monday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders’ four-player score of 247 trailed the low-team score of 195 from DuBois, Punxsutawney (204) and Curwensville (241). Ridgway and Brockway didn’t field enough players to score.
Rilee Kelly (59), Regan Ganoe (60), Audrey Barrett (60) and Karlee Stiver (68) scored for the Lady Raiders while Taryn Hoffman (71) and Kat Kelly (73) also played.
Ridgway’s Laney Gilmore won medalist honors with a 47, one shot better than DuBois’ Maddy Gray, Sarah Henninger and Alexas Pfeufer, and Punxsutawney’s Brianna Hoover.
The AML heads to Owens-Brockway Golf Course Thursday before next Monday’s District 9 Tournament hosted by Pinecrest Country Club.
In other matches:
THURSDAY, Sept. 19
Lions finish third in KSAC
At Lake Arthur Golf Course, Clarion-Limestone placed third for the eighth time in nine KSAC matches and wound up third, of course, in the final standings.
The Lions’ shot a five-man 249 to finish behind Clarion (227) and Moniteau (240). The Bobcats won the KSAC title with 79 points (nine points awarded for first, eight for second and seven for third) thanks to seven first-place finishes. Moniteau was second with 73 points, nine ahead of the Lions.
Clarion’s Lake Staub won medalist honors with a 41, one ahead of teammate Jackson Fox while a trio of players shot a 43 — Clarion’s Kyle Porciello, C-L’s Hayden Siegel and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing.
Also for the Lions were Kaden Park (46), Hayden Callen (47), Ian Larson (48) and Brady Henry (65). Braden Smith (81) also played.
As per the final conference statistics, the Lions’ Siegel won MVP honors with the low average score of 40.33 with Craig second at 42.67. Also for the Lions, Park (43.44) was fifth, Callen (45.88) ninth and Larson (51.25) 13th.