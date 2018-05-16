BROOKVILLE — Last year’s run to a district team title was somewhat of a surprise for the Brookville Lady Raiders.
This year, it could be a tight race for the team crown at the District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships here at Brookville Area High School.
Elk County Catholic, Brookville, Johnsonburg and Kane are the likely teams to win the title this year. A year ago in Brookville, the Lady Raiders edged ECC, 72.5-67.
This year, with a single senior on the roster, the Lady Raiders have a chance to do it again. They have three No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds leading the way.
“To be in the hunt for a team title with no seniors speaks very highly for the work that the younger kids have done,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “We have felt all along that we had a very solid core group and I’m pleased with the progress that the new kids have made.
“What I feel the best about is that our top girls have posted consistently top performances meet in and meet out. To me that consistency is just as important as having the No. 1 seed in events.”
Sophomore Brooke Quairiere is the top seed in the 100-meter hurdles and will likely duel with A-C Valley’s Emma Fox for the title. Both are under the state-qualifying standard in their seeding.
The defending 4x100 relay champion is back as the top seed with Morgan Johnson and Dani MacBeth back from that squad. Madison Johnson and Quairiere join them.
Their time of 51.16 seconds leads No. 2 seed Oswayo Valley (51.24) and Johnsonburg (51.34) at the top of the contender list.
The state-qualifying and runner-up 4x400 relay is top-seeded. Returners MacBeth and both Johnsons have freshman Rylee Stancliffe rounding out the lineup.
Their top-seeded time of 4:12.47 is almost 10 seconds faster than No. 2 seed Elk County Catholic.
Madison Johnson, a state qualifier in the long jump, is seeded No. 2 this year. She’s over the state-qualifying mark of 16-11 with a season-best jump of 17 feet, 1 inch with Otto-Eldred’s top-seeded Sara McKean at 17-6.5.
Madison is also in the mix in the 100 dash, seeded third. Morgan and Madison are seeded No. 6 and No. 8 in the 200 dash
MacBeth isn’t far behind in contention in the long jump with a No. 4 seed at 16-5.
MacBeth is also a solid No. 2 seed in the 300 hurdles behind A-C Valley’s Emma Fox. They’re the only two who have gone under 49 seconds this year. Quairiere is seeded No. 5.
Former state-qualifier Mattisen Drake is seeded fourth in the pole vault at 10 feet. She’s among the contenders to nail down the likely second spot behind Moniteau’s returning state runner-up Kendall Grosman, who has cleared 11 feet, 6 inches this year.
Clarion’s Laken Lewis (11-0) and Port Allegany’s Mauley Fox (10-6) have cleared the state-qualifying height of 10-6 this year as well.
The Lady Raiders may need extra points somewhere in a tight race and a top-six finish is needed.
Quairiere is seeded No. 8 in the triple jump as is the 4x800 relay consisting of a combination of Brynn Afton, Elissa McNeil, Aubrey Noble, Emma Fiscus and Faith Park.
“We expect a very close team race between the top three or four teams,” Roseman predicted. “It may come down to who is best prepared to perform in the rain.”
