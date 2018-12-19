HYDE — Just 10 days after dropping a 24-point loss at Brookville in its season-opener, the Clearfield Lady Bison basketball team reversed the score a bit and notched a 57-53 win at home Monday night.
Alayna Ryan scored 26 points and converting 11 of 14 free throws, scoring 16 points in the first half. Megan Durandetta drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
The Lady Bison (2-3) led 20-12 after the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime. Brookville (3-1) outscored Clearfield, 17-11, in the third quarter and got to within one point. However, Clearfield owned a 14-11 fourth-quarter edge to grab the non-league win.
Morgan Johnson scored 21 points for Brookville. Marcy Schindler added 12 points.
Brookville visits St. Marys Friday before the holiday break. The Lady Raiders host their annual Christmas Tournament next Thursday and Friday, opening with DuBois in the first round at 7:30 p.m. DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway meet in the other first-round matchup.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Dec. 14
Lady Raiders 54,
Elk Co. Catholic 50
In a night where it mostly struggled shooting the ball, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team used a second-quarter surge to hold off Elk County Catholic for a District 9 League-opening 54-50 win Friday night.
Up seven late in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders used a quick 6-0 run to extend to a 33-20 halftime lead.
“It was big,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose team improved to 3-0. “I thought we really played well in the first half. We got up 10 and it was down to six and then the run got us out to the 13-point lead at halftime and that was big.”
Morgan Johnson and Lauren Hergert led the charge with 16 and 15 points respectively and the two combined for 17 of the Lady Raiders’ 23 second-quarter points. Johnson drilled all three of her 3-pointers in the second while Hergert finished with a team-high eight rebounds.
“Lauren had a great stretch in the first half and Morgan hit some big threes,” Powell said. “We just couldn’t seem to put the ball in the second half and shot the ball poorly. It was a bizarre night. I thought we were in control of the game, but really weren’t. It came down to the last 18 seconds. Fortunately that game ended when it did.”
The Lady Raiders led the whole way and took the double-digit lead into the second half, but ECC climbed back into the game. Taylor Newton, who led the Lady Crusaders with 20 points and 13 rebounds, converted on a three-point play to get ECC within 52-46 with 1:24 left.
Tami Geci’s layup cut Brookville’s lead to 54-50 with 18.7 seconds left, but that’s as close as it would get as the Lady Raiders grabbed their league opener against a stubborn rival.
“We needed to win to start the league 1-0 and any time you beat (ECC), you beat a very well-coached win. We’re happy with the win, but we have to sharpen some things up,” Powell said.
Madison Johnson and Marcy Schindler each scored eight points for the Lady Raiders.
Newton was the lone player to reach double figures for ECC. Geci finished with nine points.
