ST. MARYS — Losing for the second straight time going into the holiday break, the Brookville Lady Raiders dropped a 53-39 District 9 League loss at St. Marys last Friday night.
St. Marys was playing without its leading scorer Megan Quesenberry, who was injured in the Lady Dutch’s overtime loss last Tuesday at Hollidaysburg.
Kyla Johnson led the way for St. Marys (4-2) with a game-high 15 points, while teammate Samantha Hayes also reached double figures with 11.
Kaylee Muccio added eight points, while Allison Schlimm and Abigail Adamski had six and five, respectively. Britney Shaw chipped in five off the bench — including a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to slow down a Brookville rally — while Maria Chiappelli dropped in three points on a trio of free throws.
Adamski also did a nice job on the defensive end of the floor to help offset Brookville’s size advantage with the likes of Marcy Schindler, Lexis Hatzinikolas and Lauren Hergert.
The loss was the second in a row the Lady Raiders following a 3-0 start to the season.
“We had too many turnovers in the first half and just never got into the flow of the game tonight,” said Brookville coach Mark Powell. “It’s the way we played earlier in the week (loss at Clearfield) and it carried over into tonight.
“We’re a veteran team and we need to be better than that. Tonight, St. Marys outhustled us and wanted it more than we did and got the win.”
Schinder led the Lady Raiders with 11 points while Morgan Johnson finished with eight.
St. Marys led 28-17 at halftime and stretched its lead to as many as 16 points, 36-20, just over three minutes into the third quarter.
Brookville finally got into a little bit of a rhythm, flipping the turnover switch on St. Marys to end the third quarter on an 11-3 run to cut its deficit in half at 39-31 after three quarters.
Madison Johnson started that spurt with her second trey of the quarter. Morgan Johnson, Hergert, Schindler and Kira Powell all had baskets in the run.
Brookville carried that momentum into the fourth, where a quick hoop by Hatzinikolas cut the St. Marys lead to six at 39-33. That’s as close Brookville got though, as Shaw answered right back with a hoop, then drained a 3-pointer in the corner to extend the Lady Dutch’s lead back to 10 at 44-34 with 6:31 to play.
“We had quite a few turnovers (in the third), and we were giving them too many shots and they started making them,” said St. Marys head coach Leona Hoohuli. “ But, in fourth we were able to change up our defense again and limit there opportunities.
“And, that was a big shot from Britney with the three in the corner because of the run of turnovers we had.”
The Lady Raiders got back within six (45-39) with 4:40 to go on a free throw by Hergert. Unfortunately for Brookville, it didn’t score again in the game as St. Marys closed the game with eight straight points — including hitting 6 of 7 free throws to seal the victory.
