SHIPPENSBURG — As has been the case all season long, anything regarding the Brookville Lady Raiders track and field team always had an arrow pointing to the future.
Head coach Doug Roseman’s senior-less roster, naturally, returns everyone next year and that includes the five athletes who competed at last weekend’s PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg University.
No medals, but plenty of encouraging performances indeed.
The Lady Raiders’ 4x400-meter relay of freshman Rylee Stancliffe, sophomores Madison and Morgan Johnson, and junior Dani MacBeth finished 13th in Friday’s preliminary race. Their time moved them up to the No. 2 spot on the team’s honor roll.
Sophomore Brooke Quairiere made the semifinals in the 100 hurdles, finishing 15th overall. Junior Mattisen Drake tied for 12th in the pole vault and MacBeth placed 22nd in the 300 hurdles.
And they’re all back next year.
“What better position a team and coach could be in than to bring everybody back next year,” Roseman said. “I’ve never had the entire team back before and with some of the young talent coming up through, I can’t wait to get at it.”
The 4x400 relay turned in a time of 4:07.49 in Friday’s prelims. That was just .21 seconds behind the all-time best mark run by the 2010 D9 championship team of Lanae and Aisha Newsome, Alyssa Byerly and Katie Zents.
“We’re really excited about that group of girls,” Roseman said. “To come within two-tenths of a school record that had the all-time greatest Brookville runners on that team, that’s really significant. To know we have another year with all of them and a couple years with some of them, the sky is the limit with that group. This experience is so important.”
The foursome ran a 4:10.35 at districts to win the team’s first title in that race since the 2010 group. They were seeded 15th going into the weekend and Friday’s time landed them in 13th. In sweltering heat, the top eight advanced to Saturday’s finals where District 12’s Neumann Goretti won in 3:49.78. The eighth-place medal finish was District 5’s Shade in 4:12.9.
Regardless, Roseman was pleased with how the relay performed, notching its best-ever time despite tough conditions.
“We’re not surprised. It’s not unusual to come down your first year and not do as well as you did at districts, but the school record was the goal,” he said. “If that gets us into the finals, great. If not, that’s a pretty good run. They did really well and met our expectations more.
“With all the great sprinters and middle distance runners we’ve had, we’ve never medaled in that event and these girls were as close as we’ve come and they’re not done yet.”
MacBeth, the D9 runner-up in the 300 hurdles, turned in a 22nd-place finish in 49.13 seconds. D9 champion Emma Fox of A-C Valley was 23rd in 49.51.
“Dani had a solid weekend,” MacBeth said. “She came down and ran one of the better hurdle races she’s ever run and had great splits in the relay. To come down with being second in the district and beating the D9 champ at the state meet, both of our hurdlers did that and that’s a little bonus.”
Quairiere, also the D9 runner-up, started out her weekend in Friday’s 100 hurdle preliminaries with a 15th-place time of 16.35 to qualify for the 16-runner semifinals on Saturday. There, she was 15th again in 16.25. Both races, she finished just ahead of A-C Valley’s Fox.
“To come down here as a sophomore and make the semifinals in that event, that’s huge,” Roseman said. “That’s pretty much the best she could’ve expected of this meet. She did what was asked of her and it’s so important for her to see what it’s like down here and it’s going to affect how she trains the next 12 months.”
Drake was making her second trip to states after winning the pole vault title as a freshman two years ago. This year, she cleared the state-qualifying height of 10 feet, 6 inches in her third-place finish at districts.
Saturday, she cleared her first two heights at 9 feet, 6 inches and 10 feet on her first attempts, then missed three times at 10 feet, 6 inches. She wound up tying for 12th place with two other vaulters, including Port Allegany’s Mauley Fox.
“Ten feet is still one of the best vaults she’s had,” Roseman added. “Of course, she wanted 10-6, but she came down here, cleared two heights and took 12th. She has another year left. I’d be happy with that.”
For the second straight year, sophomore Kendall Grossman of Moniteau placed second, clearing 11 feet, 6 inches and finishing behind Richland’s Morgan Gossard who won at 12 feet, 6 inches.
Six vaulters cleared 11 feet to make up the rest of the medal placings. Three girls at 10 feet, 6 inches tied for ninth place.
