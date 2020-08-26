BROOKVILLE — Her biggest roster in five seasons as head coach along with both district players returning, Brookville Lady Raiders golf coach Alison Bernat is pleased with how things are starting out this fall.
She has nine on the roster, led by senior Regan Ganoe and sophomore Audrey Barrett. Those two finished 20th and 23rd at last year’s District 9 Tournament held at Pinecrest Country Club.
Going into Thursday’s Allegheny Mountain League opener at Owens-Brockway Golf Course, Bernat will lean on them and is looking forward to a battle for the other four varsity spots throughout the season. Senior Rilee Kelly and junior Karlee Stiver are also back as are sophomores Kat Kelly and Taryn Hoffman.
“I’m really excited about this year,” Bernat said. “With practice getting pushed back and not starting until (Monday), I hadn’t seen them on the course yet, but just based off their performance last year, I’m excited for them this year.
“I’m happy to have a full roster that if we need to make changes and rotate in and out, we can do that. I think that it’ll give them a little bit of competition within the team rather than knowing they’ll be traveling automatically to every match.”
Allegheny Mountain League matches have teams play six with the top four scores counting.
Bernat senses that the return to school and sports might have sparked a bit more interest and enthusiasm.
“They’re super-excited to be back, to be out here practicing and to have something to do,” she said. “This is a consistent thing in an otherwise chaotic world for them, so it’s nice to know that the golf course hasn’t changed. They’re exited to get back into competition and to at least see their friends here and from the other teams.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Regan Ganoe, Rilee Kelly
Juniors: Ella Zimmerman, Lindsey Clinger, Karlee Stiver
Sophomores: Maeve Jordan, Kat Kelly, Audrey Barrett, Taryn Hoffman.
SCHEDULE
August
27-at Brockway, Owens-Brockway GC
September
1-Host League at Pinecrest CC
8-at DuBois, Treasure Lake-Silver
10-at Curwensville, Eagles Ridge GC
16-at Punxsutawney Invitational, TBA
17-at Punxsutawney
21-Host League at Pinecrest CC
24-at Brockway, Owens-Brockway GC
October
5-D9 Tournament at Punxsutawney
Regular-season matches begin at 3 p.m.