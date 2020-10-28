BROOKVILLE — Using every bit of five sets and then some, the Brookville Lady Raiders topped visiting DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday night.
On Senior Night, the Lady Raiders won 15-25, 25-21, 10-25, 25-8, 19-17. They improved to 4-10 going into their final game of the year at Clearfield Thursday.
Eight seniors were honored prior to the win over the Lady Cardinals — Faith Park, Megrah Suhan, Julie MacWilliams, Zoie Craig, Taylor Reitz, Emily Steel, Maggie Mackins and Maddison Payne.
The trip to Clearfield replaces the original date at Sheffield, which will be playing in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY,
Oct. 22
Punxsy tops
Lady Raiders
on Pink Night
At home last Thursday on the Lady Raiders’ annual Pink Night, the trio of Elliott Ferrent, Lizzie Neal and Katelyn Griebel led visiting the visiting Lady Chucks to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 sweep.
Ferrent had seven kills and served three aces, Neal finished with seven kills and one block, and Griebel turned in six kills and two aces.
The Lady Raiders (3-10) were led by Maggie Mackins’ six kills, two aces and one block. Ashton Pangallo had five kills and Megrah Suhan finished with three kills.