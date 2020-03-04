CLARION — Two overtimes and the Brookville Lady Raiders took the one that equaled a three-peat.
For the second time this season the Brookville Lady Raiders and Moniteau went into overtime. Moniteau won the earlier meeting, but this time there was a lot on the line with a District 9 Class 3A title on the line and it was the Lady Raiders coming away with a 64-58 victory at Clarion University last Friday night.
After trailing the entire game, Moniteau tied it just before the final horn of regulation when Aslyn Pry scored on a full-court layup to tie the game 53-all to send the game into extra time.
Haley Pry gave Moniteau its first lead of the game with the first four points of the overtime period to give Moniteau a 57-53 lead with 3:20 to play.
But the Lady Raiders answered with an 8-0 run with six of those points coming from the free throw line. A Marcy Schindler three-point play was the only field goal of the run.
A Zoey Hillwig free throw cut the Brookville lead to 61-58 with 1:11 to play, but a pair of free throws by Lauren Hergert and a Schindler basket with 19 seconds remaining set the final score.
The title is the third in a row for Brookville.
“You never know if you’re going to get back here so each one is special,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell. “Next year, things are re-structuring as we have Punxsy dropping down and they’ve won six Class 4A titles in a row. You have to take the opportunity in front of you and these kids did that. We’re moving into March and anything can happen at this point.”
Schindler and Hergert each finished with double-doubles in the win, as Schindler had a game-high 15 rebounds along with 15 points, five blocks and three steals. Hergert led all scorers with 18 points and added 11 boards, four steals and two clocks.
Madison Johnson and Morgan Johnson each added double-digit performances with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Morgan added seven rebounds.
“We knew they were in foul trouble and we wanted to go inside,” said Powell of the overtime strategy. “They had Aslyn Pry in foul trouble and we wanted to keep going inside to get to the foul line. She fouled out and then they had a couple other girls who fouled out as well and we were able to knock down those free throws when it mattered.”
Brookville started the game on a 12-2 run with Schindler scoring seven of the 12 points. Pry and Kristin Auvil scored the final four points of the frame to cut the lead to 12-6 after one.
Once again. Brookville pushed the lead to 10 at 20-10 five minutes into the second. Moniteau fought back with a 9-4 run to end the quarter and cut the lead in half down to 24-19 by halftime.
“It’s very satisfying as we knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” said Powell. “Moniteau is a very good team and they shot the ball well tonight. We lost in overtime at their place earlier this season. We made enough plays and enough free throws to come away with the win.”
The Lady Raiders pushed their lead back to 11 at 36-25 with 1:14 to play in the third quarter before holding a nine-point lead of 38-29 after three quarters.
With Brookville ahead by 10 at 45-35, Moniteau began making their comeback with a 13-4 run to pull within one at 49-48. An Auvil three capped the big run with 1:33 to play. A Madison Johnson basket and a pair of Morgan Johnson free throws pushed the Lady Raiders lead back to five at 53-48. However, Auvil would hit another three. After a missed Brookville free throw with nine seconds left, Pry would knock down her last second shot forcing overtime.
“It shows the character of these kids who have played four years of basketball,” said Powell. “We’ve been in a lot of tight games. We played a tough schedule and unfortunately we lost a number of those close games. All that experience carried over to tonight.”
Brookville finished 17-of-29 from the free throw line.
Haley Pry led Moniteau with 16 points while Abby Rottman added 15, and Auvil 14 with a 6-for-6 effort from the free throw line. Moniteau converted on 15-of-20 free throws for the game. Aslyn Pry pulled down 11 rebounds while scoring seven points.