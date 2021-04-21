NEW BETHLEHEM — Things started out well enough for the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team at Redbank Valley Monday afternoon.
However, despite leading 4-3 and 7-4, the latter edge going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the host Lady Bulldogs scored 15 runs in their final two at-bats to notch a 19-8 win in six innings via the 10-Run Rule.
The Lady Bulldogs scored eight runs in the fifth inning, then sent seven batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with all seven scoring, the final two on Brynn Rearick’s walk-off two-run homer.
Earlier, the Lady Raiders grabbed a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the fourth. Grace Matson, Aleah Ames and Aubrey Eble hit singles with Matson scoring on a Emily Steel groundout and Ames coming home on Eble’s single.
After the Lady Bulldogs tied it with a run in the bottom of the fourth, Brookville put up three runs in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead. Ashton Pangallo and Megrah Suhan hit back-to-back doubles and Matson hit her second single.
But the Lady Raiders scored just one more run the rest of the way in the top of the sixth as Mara Bowser singled and scored on Pangallo’s single.
Tory McKinney, Pangallo, Matson and Ames each had two hits.
For Redbank Valley (3-5), Gabby Dinger went 4-for-5 with two doubles while Rearick was 3-for-5 with a double to go along with her round-tripper, driving in five in all. Brooke Holben also had three hits with a double. Teja Hageter tripled and Elaina Miller had two hits with a double.
Pangallo threw the first five innings for the Lady Raiders before Mara Bowser pitched the sixth.
The 1-5 Lady Raiders visit Karns City Thursday and host Cranberry Friday. Next week, they visit Moniteau Monday and host Bradford Wednesday.
In other games:
FRIDAY, April 16
Marion Center 11,
Brookville 1
At Marion Center in a second straight day in frigid temperatures, the Lady Raiders lost to the Stingers in six innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Grace Rougeaux tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and five walks to lead Marion Center.
Tory McKinney doubled and Elizabeth Wonderling singled for the Lady Raiders’ lone hits.
THURS., April 15
Brookville 13,
Brockway 6
At Northside Field, the Lady Raiders beat visiting Brockway on a damp, cold and sometimes snowy afternoon at Northside Field.
The Lady Raiders scored in all but one of their six at-bats, leading 7-3 after three innings, then adding four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to hike their lead to 13-5 before Brockway scored its last run in the seventh inning.
Winning pitcher Ashton Pangallo, Tory McKinney and Mara Bowser each had three hits to lead the Lady Raiders offense. Pangallo and McKinney tripled.
Elizabeth Wonderling and Megrah Suhan finished with two hits, Suhan leading off the four-run bottom of the sixth with an inside-the-park home run.
Pangallo struck out eight and gave up five hits and six walks to get the win.
Morgan Lindemuth and Grace Stewart hit doubles for Brockway.
WEDNES., April 14
DuBois 15,
Brookville 10
At DuBois, the Lady Raiders took a 5-4 after a five-run top of the second inning, but the hosts scored in all but one of their six at-bats and pulled away for the win.
DuBois answered the Lady Raiders’ five-run inning with six in the bottom of the second, then after Brookville got within 11-7 in the top of the fourth, the Lady Beavers put up three in bottom of the inning.
Down 15-7 in the seventh, the Lady Raiders scored three runs to set the final in a slugfest.
“I was very pleased with my team today,” Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle said. “We had an inning there or two where we just had a few miscues here and there. As far as my team hitting, I was very, very happy with them. We needed a good game and I knew they could hit. And today was a good day for that. We just needed to have a couple better innings there where we gave up some runs away. But when you’ve got a team like DuBois, they’re going to take advantage of that.”
Emily Steel hit a two-run single while Grace Matson hit run-scoring singles in the second. Ashton Pangallo singled in two runs in the fourth inning.