SHIPPENSBURG — Four berths at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University yielded one state medal for the Brookville Lady Raiders.
Junior Brooke Quairiere ran to a sixth-place medal in the 100-meter hurdles, giving the team its first state medal since Brandi Cooper finished seventh in the pole vault in 2014. It’s the first-ever medal won by a Lady Raider in the sprint hurdles. Most recently, Aisha Newsome won three medals in the 300s from 2011 to 2013.
“We knew that she was going to need a great series of runs and that’s the advantage she’s had. She’s been consistent all year,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “She had to run three races to win a state medal. That’s what she’s done all year and that’s what it took to get to the finals. We couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Quairiere came in seeded 12th with her district-winning time of 15.65 seconds — her season-best was a 15.49 — and in Friday’s preliminary race she ran a 15.74 to finish 11th out of the 16 top times to get a semifinals berth.
Then in Saturday’s semis, she was eighth in 15.88 despite finishing fifth in one of the two heats. The top three finishes earned automatic berths while the next two fastest times got the final two lanes for the finals. She bested the fourth-place finisher from the other heat and secured a state medal.
In the finals, Quairiere bumped up from her eighth seed and finished sixth in 16.18 seconds. Western Wayne’s Trina Barcarola won with a 15.31. She was the top seed from the semifinals at 15.07. Usually, finals times run slower due to the workload of the runners throughout the weekend.
“The prelims were tough because there were so many of us and I had to secure that spot,” Quairiere said. “The semifinals were difficult because I was in such a fast heat and it pushed me to do better and make it to the finals. I was on the edge on getting into the finals, so I knew if I leaned more over the hurdles it would bump me up a couple spots. I was seeded eighth and finished sixth.
“The wind was awful (in the finals). I knew I wasn’t going to run very well, but I didn’t think I’d run a 16.”
But she’ll take the medal and the motivation with her to get back again her senior year.
“(Medaling) was my goal,” Quairiere said. “I wanted to break the school record in the 110s this year, but I was 0.06 off and then my goal here was to make it the finals because I only made the semifinals last year.
“I’m so excited. I’ll come back and train even harder for next year and come back hungry and place higher.”
“I was super-pleased on her work ethic this year,” Lady Raiders assistant coach and hurdles coach Dana MacBeth said. “She worked through her season in a nice progression. Of course she wanted to better her mark of semis from last year, and she did that and then some. After the final race, she told me she’s going to move up next year. That attitude is what a coach wants to hear. A sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles was excellent. It’s always been a very competitive event at states each year.”
Lady Raiders freshman Morgan Monnoyer just missed getting to the second round of the 100 dash. The D9 champion was 17th in 12.85 seconds on Friday. The top 16 advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.
“She’s been unbelievable and came on great the past few weeks of the season with lifetime bests at districts and states and darn near made the semifinals as a freshman in the 100,” Roseman said. “Her future is bright and it’s awesome.”
The 4x100 relay of Monnoyer, juniors Morgan and Madison Johnson, and senior Dani MacBeth finished 11th in 50.57 while the 4x400 relay of the Johnsons, freshman Emily Martz and MacBeth were 17th in 4:12.13.
“You can’t ask more from the kids than to do their best and they ran their best (4x400) time at districts and ran a better time at states and they did everything we asked of them. They had a great year,” Roseman said. “The 4x100 has been consistent all season as well. A medal wasn’t in the plans, but we’re proud of them.”
MacBeth ran a 48.89 in Friday’s 300 hurdle prelims and wound up 19th.
“It was great to see Dani finish her senior year with a strong state performance,” Roseman said. “She battled some injuries late in the season but was diligent with rehab and doing everything right to get back into top form by districts and states.”
Considering her first meet back from an injury layoff came at districts, it was certainly a good ending.
“I think we were both pretty nervous about that,” Coach MacBeth said. “She came out of that second and felt good going into states. I was super-pleased on how she worked through that injury. She looked strong in the 4x100 and they were super-close to the finals there. She really wanted that event for her and her teammates. She knew the hurdles would be tough, but she gave it all she had considering a couple of weeks off and ran a solid race.”