CLARION — After starting the season with five home dates out of its first seven games, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team is basically on a month-long January road trip.
Last Wednesday’s loss at DuBois started a January stretch where the Lady Raiders are scheduled to play seven of nine games on the road, including starting the new calendar year with five straight bus trips.
Monday night, the Lady Raiders improved to 2-1 on the road trip with a 65-51 win at Clarion. They’ll take a 7-3 record into Friday’s game at Bradford. They’ll visit Indiana next Tuesday before returning home Jan. 18 against Johnsonburg.
“You can’t look too far ahead, but it’s hard not to notice how many road games we have this month,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We wanted to get something started that we can carry over each day on the bus. We found some of that at Ridgway and that was later in the game and it carried into Clarion. Hopefully, it’ll continue to carry. The road trip isn’t successful yet, but if we continue to improve, it can be a successful.”
Against Clarion, the Lady Raiders trailed 19-16 after the first quarter, but dominated their way to a 38-17 advantage over the second and third quarters and took an 18-point lead into the fourth.
“I felt the defense, although we gave up 28 in first half, turned the corner in the second quarter,” Powell said. “We started to pick up the press and that led to easy hoops and that’s what we’ve been missing. We finished the first half strong and that carried over until the third.”
Three players reach double figures in scoring with Lauren Hergert and Morgan Johnson scoring 12 points apiece. Marcy Schindler finished with 11 points. Lexis Hatzinikolas scored eight points and Madison Johnson added seven points to complete a balanced effort.
“Balanced scoring is something we really started last year,” Powell said. “We’ve had it, but not more than one or two in double figures. We had three and two others close. We’ve really hit the off glass hard the last couple games.”
Kait Constantino and Wendy Beveridge scored 21 and 15 points respectively to lead Clarion, which dropped to 4-5.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 4
Brookville 53, Ridgway 42
At Ridgway, the Lady Raiders bounced back from their loss at DuBois with a non-league win.
Similar to Clarion, the Lady Raiders blasted the hosts 28-15 in the middle two quarters to take control of the game. They lead by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter.
It was another balanced effort, led by Kira Powell’s 11 points, all of them coming in the second half and 10 in the third quarter. Powell also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Marcy Schindler and Morgan Johnson each scored nine points. Schindler added eight rebounds and three assists. Lexis Hatzinikolas finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
Madison Johnson had four assists and four steals. Lauren Hergert added four points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Freshman Elizabeth Wonderling, in her varsity debut, scored six points and made three steals.
The Lady Raiders assisted on 18 of their 23 field goals and committed a season-low 10 turnovers while causing 29.
Alyssa Kasmierski led Ridgway with 12 points. Casey Woodford and Gabby Rohr scored eight and seven points respectively.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 2
DuBois 51, Brookville 47
Less than a week after beating the Lady Beavers at the Christmas Tournament, Brookville dropped a game at DuBois for the fourth time in five years.
Despite trailing by eight points with just over 2:30 left in the game, the Lady Raiders rallied late and led 44-43 with 46 seconds left. With plenty of points scored down the final stretch, it was the Lady Beavers who scored seven points the rest of the way.
Morgan Johnson’s 3-pointer got Brookville to within 49-47 with eight seconds left, but Olivia Johnson’s layup off a full-court pass set the final.
It was a huge night for the DuBois sophomore forward who scored a career-high 24 points. Abby Guiher scored 12 points.
For Brookville, it was a miserable night shooting at 25 percent (15-for-60). Because of poor shooting, the Lady Raiders couldn’t take full advantage of a 29-22 turnover advantage that led to a 22-14 edge in points off turnovers.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler scored 18 and 14 points respectively for the Lady Raiders. Schindler added six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Lexis Hatzinikolas led the team with 10 rebounds. Lauren Hergert had seven rebounds and three steals.
