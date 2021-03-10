HYDE — Its biggest splash in 24 years, the Brookville Lady Raiders swimming team turned in a second-place finish at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Meet at Clearfield Area High School.
Sparked by three state-qualifying title efforts in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays of freshman Ella Fiscus, sophomore Madeline Golier, junior Sadie Shofestall and senior Emma Fiscus and a win by the senior Fiscus in the 200 freestyle relay, the Lady Raiders scored 288 points with Clearfield taking the team title with 367.
The state qualifiers head to Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg March 19.
Five other individual entries scored second-place finishes while three more finished in the top four, helping the Lady Raiders easily outdistance third-place Bradford’s 170 points. St. Marys (148) and Moniteau (79) rounded out the five teams. DuBois’ girls were Class 3A this year.
Just over two years ago, the Lady Raiders ended an eight-year, 76-meet losing streak in a win over Marion Center. Emma Fiscus was a quadruple winner, Shofestall was a triple-winner and others like juniors Chloe Smith, Julia Bailey and Emma Afton all scored as well with high finishes.
“It feels really awesome going from the team I was on my freshman year to the team I’m on now,” Fiscus said. “It’s a complete transformation, especially in terms of how hard we all have worked. And we’ve worked for this moment. It’s really exciting.”
The Fiscuses, Golier and Shofestall set the tone right out of the gate by opening the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay as Golier (backstroke), Shofestall (breaststroke), Ella Fiscus (butterfly) and Emma Fiscus (freestyle) turning in a season-best 1:59.26, cutting over two seconds off their top-seeded time and beating runner-up St. Marys by over four seconds.
“Coach (Jill) Northey and I were talking about how important it was for the girls to get the meet off to a good start and we felt that if they could win that race, it would set the tone for the day and if somehow if they came up short, it would be disheartening, but they won,” head coach Ray Doolittle said. “Every single girl had a tremendous split in each leg and they dropped about two seconds.”
Immediately, that meant another shot at states for Golier, who qualified by winning the 200 individual medley last year. However, she never got the chance, although she made the trip to Bucknell University.
“It was pretty tough last year,” Golier said. “I was there and about ready to go into one of my warmups and it stunk pretty bad not being able to swim. But, I was a freshman and I felt confident I’d get back and felt that motivated me and state motivated the whole team. I’m really excited to swim there this year.”
From there, it wasn’t too long before the next event and it was Emma Fiscus looking to match her top seeding in the 200 freestyle. And she delivered with a 2:08.45, just over two seconds ahead of No. 2 seed and runner-up Beth Struble of Clearfield.
“I was favored, but knew Clearfield had some big time drops, so I knew it wasn’t going to be getting in and winning it,” Fiscus said. “My goal time was a 2:08, which I got, so I was pretty happy with that. It was pretty much me and (Struble) the whole race and I was able to pull ahead in the end.”
“She’s an incredibly hard worker,” Doolittle said. “She does everything that a coach asks her to do in practice. She was seeded number one, but she still swam a perfect race and dropped about two seconds from her best time. She did everything that she needed to do all season long to achieve that.”
Golier, a runner-up in the IM last year but got a state berth with Bradford standout Julie Moini scratched that event for states, was seeded No. 1 in the 200 IM this year, but it was No. 2 seed Emma Quick of Clearfield that won in 2:28.6.
Golier knocked over a second off her seeded time and finished second while Shofestall was fourth. Still, the opening win in the medley relay was still ringing well in their ears.
“It really set things up for the rest of the day. Maddy and I were confident going into the IM and then the 200 freestyle relay. It was just a big confidence boost for us,” Shofestall said.
Ella Fiscus turned in a fourth in the 50 freestyle, knocking almost a second off her No. 5-seeded time and then in the next race, she finished second with another season-best 1:10.21 to finish albeit a distant second to heavily favored freshman Danielle Cline of Clearfield. Cline won in 1:06.64.
Fiscus finished just ahead of the third-place Afton, who cut about a half-second off her No. 3 seed time.
“I was pretty nervous because I knew I had to swim fast for us to go to states, but after my leg, I thought we could do it,” said Ella Fiscus, the younger sister of Emma, about her relay opener. “It was fun because it’s Emma’s last year, so it’ll be fun to go to states with her.”
The Fiscus duo, Golier and Shofestall punched the third team ticket to states in the 200 freestyle relay with a season-best 1:47.7, just over four seconds faster than their No. 2 seed time with Clearfield finishing second in 1:48.34.
Shofestall was a distant No. 2 seed in the 100 freestyle and matched that in the pool with a 57.54, almost a second better than her seed time but still well behind top-seeded Baily Trettel of Moniteau who swam a 54.62.
Emma Fiscus was the top seed in the 500 freestyle, but finished second with a slightly slower time in 5:58.34, almost eight seconds behind No. 2 seed Josie Narehood of Clearfield.
Golier, seeded a distant second behind Moniteau’s Trettel in the 100 backstroke, cut just over a half-second off her seeded time and finished second with a 1:06.77 behind Trettel’s 59.15.
Several other Lady Raiders scored points, nine in all:
— Afton was third in the 100 butterfly, fifth in the 200 freestyle and swam a leg on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay with Grace Park, Kendra Himes and Julia Bailey.
Bailey added a fifth in the 50 freestyle and ninth in the 100 freestyle. Himes was seventh in the 50 freestyle and 10th in the 100 breaststroke, and Park added two sixths in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.
— Chloe Smith was fifth in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.
— Audrey Park finished 12th in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
— Taryn Hoffman was sixth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 50 freestyle.
— Coryna Thornton finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke and 10th in the 100 butterfly.
“In preparing for the district meet, the swimmers were fired up, as well as myself,” Coach Northey added. “In the past 15 years, there hasn’t been a female swimmer qualify for the state meet until last season when Maddy Golier went in the IM. Unfortunately, it was the beginning of COVID and she didn’t get the opportunity to swim. I wanted redemption. This season we have six swimmers going to states, four of them girls.
“I’ve coached a lot of these kids from the beginning of their swimming career, and every season it keeps getting better. The highlight of the district meet was definitely the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. The times the four girls put up were unbelievable. I still think they have some more to give so I’m excited to see what happens at the state meet for these relays.”
Doolittle concurred.
“It feels good see the smiles on the kids faces and to realize that that an entire season and, in some cases, a lifetime of hard work has paid off,” he said. “A big part of of what we saw on Saturday is is due in large part to Megan Matson and the YMCA team she’s been feeding us swimmers for years who can do any stroke any event any distance and we saw a lot of versatility in our kids on Saturday and that’s that’s a huge benefit in any kind of a meet.”