BROOKVILLE — Avenging last year’s 10-point loss to the Lady Raiders and winning its third Brookville Tip-Off Tournament title in four years, North Clarion turned in a convincing 54-33 win last Saturday night.
The She-Wolves trailed Brookville 13-7 late in the first quarter, but outscored the hosts 14-2 in the second quarter and held them without a field goal for a stretch of over 10 minutes.
She-Wolves senior forward and Clarion University recruit Abby Gatesman had a huge game, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds while dishing out nine assists. She finished with five steals and blocked at least six shots, although that stat isn’t official.
Gatesman was obviously the tournament MVP with teammates Gabby Schmader and Mackenzie Bauer joining her on the all-tournament team. Bauer scored 10 points while Schmader finished with seven points. Hayley Sherman finished with nine points and five rebounds.
When Madison Johnson’s three-point play got the Lady Raiders within 29-18 just over a minute into the second half, it ended their shooting drought.
“We saw some of our pressure defense work for us (against C-L), but tonight we just never got into it, or into the flow of the game,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We got off to a quick start, but we didn’t capitalize on some easy buckets that the lead could have been 10 or 12 early and that changes the complexion of the game. Once we got to the second quarter, we couldn’t score to save our lives.”
The Lady Raiders wound up 10-for-40 from the field and 11-for-26 from the foul line.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler scored 12 and 10 points respectively to lead Brookville. Schindler finished with a double-double with her 11 rebounds. Both of those players were also named to the all-tournament team.
Madison Johnson scored seven points.
North Clarion’s lead reached as many as 24 points in the third quarter at the 3:01 mark and it lead 45-25 going into the fourth quarter.
“North Clarion is certainly the favorite in Class 1A,” Powell said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. They’re a good team and a deep one as well.”
The Lady Raiders host St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy Wednesday with a 6 p.m. varsity-only tip-off before heading to Elk County Catholic for their District 9 League opener Friday.
Next week, the Lady Raiders don’t play until Friday at home against St. Marys.
“It’s just one of 22 games and it’s one where we can hopefully learn something from it,” said Powell of the loss to North Clarion. “We are a veteran team, but at the same time, we have a lot of young kids too and it’s going to take us time as players and coaches to play with those younger kids and figure out the rotation. I saw some things from the younger kids I really liked. We will get better from this.”
In Friday’s season-opener and first-round game:
FRIDAY, Dec. 6
Brookville 80,
C-L 40
In Friday’s first-round matchup, the Lady Raiders led from start to finish cruised to a 40-point win on the strength of forcing 39 C-L turnovers.
Four players reached double figures for the Lady Raiders, including 16 points apiece from Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler. Elizabeth Wonderling scored 14 points while Alayna Haight finished with 12 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Lauren Hergert scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Madison Johnson had six points and six rebounds.
Janelle Pezzuti reached double figures for the Lady Lions with 14 points. Sarah Acree scored eight points and Frances Milliron added seven points.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 42 seconds of the game, but Pezzuti’s basket with 53 seconds left in the first quarter actually got the Lady Lions within 18-13. But from there, it was all Brookville which led 37-19 at the half and 55-30 after three quarters before extending to the PIAA’s Mercy Rule margin of 40 points in the final seconds of the game.