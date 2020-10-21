BROCKWAY — Winning a second straight match, the Brookville Lady Raiders swept Brockway in straight sets for the second time in as many weeks.
The Lady Raiders improved to 3-9 with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 win Tuesday night.
Maggie Mackins led the Lady Raiders at the net with three kills while serving an ace. Emily Steel, Maddison Payne and Grace Matson each had two kills with Payne adding a block.
Emaa Venesky and Taylor Reitz each served nine points with Reitz nailing four aces and Venesky serving three. Ashton Pangallo and Reggan Olson served seven and five points respectively.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a Thursday home game against Punxsutawney. Next week, they close out the regular-season schedule by hosting DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday with a trip to Sheffield next Thursday.
In last week’s matchup:
THURSDAY,
Oct. 15
Lady Raiders
top Tide in five
At Curwensville, the visiting Lady Raiders flipped a four-set loss to the Lady Tide in their season-opener into a five-set road win. They grabbed their second win of the year and in a row, 15-25, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9.
So the win came despite losing the first set and dropping the fourth set with a chance to win.
“Our girls wanted that night really badly and we went in and lost the first set and we had to dig really deep but again, we’ve talked throughout the season about learning how to win and overcoming all of those things,” Lady Raiders head coach Melinda Burton said.
“The girls looked really good in the second and third sets, but I thought we looked tired in the fourth set. We had a talk before the fifth set and we had a bad call go against us and the girls used that to their advantage and it fired them up,” she added.
Maggie Mackins led the Lady Raiders with five kills and one block. Emily Steel had three kills and two blocks. Ashton Pangallo and Megrah Suhan finished with two kills apiece, and Taylor Reitz and Morgan Kulik each had kills.
Emma Venesky, who served a couple aces, Mya Morey and Reitz helped anchor the defense from the back row, Burton said.
“The girls have taken their lumps this season for sure, but I think we’re at a point where we’re firing on all cylinders and I feel good about where we are right now,” Burton added.