BROOKVILLE — After grinding a tight 5-3 win in the opening game of a doubleheader with visiting Brockway, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team completed a sweep with a 25-1 three-inning rout in the nightcap at Northside Field Monday afternoon.
For the now 4-5 Lady Raiders going into Thursday’s home game with Keystone, it’s four straight wins in two doubleheader sweeps. They play another twinbill at home Friday against Clarion-Limestone.
Lady Raiders head coach Carl McManigle’s squad was off since last Tuesday’s sweep at Bradford.
“We were just a little flat the first game, with most of the girls coming back from the band trip to Florida and they just needed a couple innings to settle in and relax in front of the home crowd,” McManigle said. “Overall, I’m happy with the progress of the team offensive and defensively. If the momentum continues and the weather cooperates, the girls could make another playoff run.”
In Monday’s opener, the Lady Raiders trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring three runs, two of them coming home on Megrah Suhan’s inside-the-park two-run homer. Suhan also doubled home a run in the bottom of the sixth after Brockway cut it to 4-3.
The Lady Raiders managed five hits off Brockway starter Morgan Lindemuth, who walked nine and struck out five. Leah Kammerdeiner, Dani Maring and Lauren Hergert added singles
Carlie McManigle tossed a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the Lady Raiders, walking one and hitting three batters in the first game. Morgan and Leah Lindemuth, and Madison Barefield had hits with Morgan Lindemuth doubling.
In the second game, the Lady Raiders plated nine runs in the first inning and 16 more in the second inning as 19 batters went to the plate.
The Lady Raiders took advantage of 17 walks and pounded out five hits, led by two hits apiece from McManigle and Julie MacWilliams. McManigle hit an inside-the-park grand slam home run
Abby Sunealitis threw all three innings to get the win, striking out four and walking two while giving up two hits, both singles to Barefield and MacKenzie Overbeck.
Brockway fell to 1-9.
Next week, the Lady Raiders have another busy stretch, hosting St. Marys Monday, visiting Clearfield Tuesday and playing a doubleheader at Punxsutawney Wednesday.
