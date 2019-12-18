ST. MARYS — After Elk County Catholic jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game, visiting Brookville closed the opening quarter on a 17-2 run as it ran away with the game on the way to a 63-28 victory last Friday night.
The Lady Raiders host St. Marys Friday and then Indiana next Monday before hosting their Christmas Tournament Dec. 27-28, opening with DuBois in the first round.
Taylor Newton got the scoring started for the Lady Crusaders with a bucket 43 seconds into the game, before Tami Geci and Julia Aikens added scores to give the home side a six-point lead at the 5:55 mark of the opening quarter.
From that point on it was all Brookville (3-1), as a score by Newton after baskets from Marcy Schindler and Lauren Hergert for the Lady Raiders made it a 8-4 game with 4:26 to play in the first.
Schindler then scored the next six points of the game behind a three-pointer to spark a 13-0 Brookville run to close out the quarter as the visitors capitalized on eight ECC turnovers in the opening frame.
Six of Brookville’s final eight points in the quarter came off of turnovers, as Hergert and Brooke Ganoe each scored on fast breaks off of Lady Crusaders giveaways while Madison Johnson added a three-pointer down the stretch to help give the Lady Raiders a 17-8 lead after one quarter of play.
“I thought our defense was maybe as good as it’s been in a couple years,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose team forced 28 ECC turnovers. “I’m really proud of the team defense we played tonight, they (ECC) have a great player in Taylor Newton and obviously she was our focus and I thought our kids did as good of a job as we could on a player that’s as special as she is.”
Brookville continued to build on its lead in the second quarter as it opened the game up with a 14-5 run to start the frame as ECC continued to struggle holding onto the ball, finishing the quarter with eight more turnovers.
Morgan Johnson finished the scoring off in the first half with her second trey of the second quarter as the Lady Raiders doubled up the home side at 34-17 heading into the half.
Schindler added eight points in the second quarter to finish the half with 16 points on her way to scoring a game-high 18 for Brookville in the win.
Schindler, who also grabbed 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double, led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Raiders, as Morgan Johnson added 13 points, while Madison Johnson chipped in nine and Hergert finished with eight along with a team-high 13 boards.
“I thought our patience was key tonight, early we struggled hitting shots, but once we got the game rolling, that patience paid off,” Powell said.” We moved the basketball and we got open looks and I’m proud of the effort.”
The Lady Raiders finished the game on a 19-0 run to set the 35-point win.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11
Brookville 57,
St. Joe’s 48
At home, the Lady Raiders got 20 points from Marcy Schindler in a win over visiting St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy of District 6.
The Lady Raiders also put Madison Johnson and Lauren Hergert in double figures with 15 and 12 points respectively.
Brookville led 30-19 at halftime and by as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter before St. Joe’s cut into that margin to set the final.