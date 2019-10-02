BROOKVILLE — Warming up for a big match on Thursday at Kane and running its winning streak to seven straight, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team made short work of North Clarion Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders improved to 8-2 with a straight set, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 win.
Lauren Hergert had 10 kills and five blocks, Morgan Johnson finished with seven kills and Leah Kammerdeiner added three kills for the Lady Raiders.
The Lady Raiders won the JV match in straight sets as well, 25-7, 25-10.
After the Lady Raiders visit Kane Thursday, they are off until next Tuesday at DuBois. They’re back home again on Oct. 10 against Curwensville.
In other games:
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
Lady Raiders sweep
St. Marys
At St. Marys, the Lady Raiders swept the hosts in three sets, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16.
Morgan Johnson, Maggie Mackins and Lauren Hergert led the effort at the net as Johnson had 10 kills while Mackins finished eight kills and two blocks, and Hergert added eight kills and three blocks.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Leah Kammerdeiner and Madison Johnson had three and two kills respectively. Kammerdeiner served nine service points in the first set while Emaa Venesky served nine points in the second set.
The Lady Raiders won the JV match in straight sets, 25-18, 25-12. In the second set trailing 8-4, the Lady Raiders rallied with Emily Spencer serving 11 points and Mya Morey finishing off the win with nine straight points.