PUNXSUTAWNEY — Winning in straight sets, the Brookville Lady Raiders turned in a nice effort on the road at Punxsutawney.
The Lady Raiders improved to 4-2 going into Thursday’s trip to DuBois Central Catholic.
Their rare sweep of the Lady Chucks was coming off their runner-up finish to Redbank Valley at last Saturday’s Brockway Invitational.
There, the Lady Raiders went 8-2 in pool play, including a split with Redbank Valley after getting swept by the Lady Bulldogs at New Bethlehem last Thursday, 25-19, 25-9, 28-26.
Also in pool play, the Lady Raiders split with Brockway while sweeping Sheffield, Youngsville and DuBois Central Catholic. Then in the knockout playoff rounds, the Lady Raiders beat DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals before losing in three sets in a best-of-three final to Redbank Valley.
The Lady Raiders lost the first set 25-19 before forcing a third set with a 25-23 win. Then in the deciding set, the Lady Bulldogs won a close one, 15-13.
“It was good to get to the finals and another chance to play Redbank Valley,” Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz said. “The sets were very close, which is a good sign that next time we meet, it could swing in our favor.”
In Tuesday’s other game:
Clarion sweeps C-L
At Clarion, the visiting Lady Lions continued their early season road trip due to the gym floor issues at the school. Tuesday evening C-L made the short trip to Clarion where the Lady Cats made short work of the Lady Lions in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 victory.
Rachel Greeley picked up two kills and three blocks for the Lady Lions, who fell to 1-4. Maddi Craig also put away a pair of kills. Keara Henry handed out five assists and made one block. Sadie Mahle picked up 19 digs while Emma Smith picked up 11 digs.
C-L is off until they it is scheduled to host Redbank Valley next Tuesday.
THURSDAY, Sept. 13
Union sweeps
Lady Lions
At Rimersburg, the Lady Lions fell to the hosts as Union took a straight-set 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 win.
Keara Henry handed out eight assists. Rachel Greeley had a big night at the net with seven blocks and four kills. Emma Smith added two block with two kills.
