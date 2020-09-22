PUNXSUTAWNEY — A three-set loss to Punxsutawney dropped the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team to 0-3 Tuesday night. No scores or stats were available at press time.
Thursday, the Lady Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic before hosting Sheffield next Monday. They head to North Clarion next Tuesday.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY, Sept. 17
Lady Raiders swept at Redbank
At New Bethlehem, the hosts took the win in straight sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
Redbank Valley’s Montana Hetrick was strong at the net with 12 kills while Brianna Minich added six.
For the Lady Raiders, Emaa Venesky served three aces and Maggie Mackins had three kills.
Redbank Valley won the JV match in three sets, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23. For Brookville, Tory McKinney served eight aces, Bentley Hughey served two and Grace Matson finished with two kills.