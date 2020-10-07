DuBOIS — Running into a strong DuBois squad on the road, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team fell to the hosts in straight sets Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15.
The Lady Raiders (0-8) got three kills from Emily Steel and two service aces from Ashton Pangallo.
At the service line, Emaa Venesky serviced five points, Pangallo four and Reggan Olson three.
The Lady Raiders host Brockway Thursday before next Tuesday’s rematch with DuBois at home.
In Tuesday’s other matchup:
C-L loses to
Redbank Valley
At home against Redbank Valley, the Lady Lions fell to the visitors who won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Ruby Smith and Brooke Kessler had five kills each for the Lady Lions who fell to 3-4. Kendall Dunn finished with 12 assists, Janelle Pezzuti and Dunn had five and four digs each. Dunn served three aces and Smith and Cassidy Makray each blocked two shots.
The Lady Lions are back in action Thursday at Karns City. Next Tuesday, they host A-C Valley.
MONDAY, Oct. 5
Lady Raiders
topped in five
At home against visiting Clearfield, the Lady Raiders saw the visitors rally from a 10-5 deficit in the fifth set for a five-set win, 12-25, 25-13, 25-13, 21-25, 15-12.
The Lady Raiders (0-7) trailed 2-1 in sets before jumping out to a 10-1 lead to start the fourth on their way to a 25-21 win. Then in the deciding set to 15, Clearfield started with a 5-1 lead before nine unanswered Brookville points gave it a 10-5 advantage.
But Clearfield rallied to get the win, improving to 1-8.
For Brookville, Emily Steel had six kills while Maggie Mackins served four aces with two kills and a block. Ashton Pangallo had four aces and two kills. Julia Bailey finished with four aces and one kill while Emaa Venesky chipped in with three kills and two aces.
Clearfield won the JV match in two sets.
THURSDAY, Oct. 1
Keystone beats
C-L in four
Visiting Keystone took the first two sets on its way to a four-set, 25-17, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26 win over the Lady Lions last week.
The Lady Lions got five kills and four aces from Celia Shaffer. Ruby Smith finished with four kills, six blocks, seven digs and three asses. Kendall Dunn added 10 assists.
Alyssa Weaver served seven aces for Keystone.